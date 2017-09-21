Community Notes

“Love for the Earth” – All Souls Choral Celebration at Shelburne Farms Sunday

Sunday marks All Souls Interfaith Gathering’s partnership with Shelburne Farms at the 16th annual Choral Celebration at Shelburne Farms’ Breeding Barn.

This year’s celebration theme is “Love for the Earth: Action and Prayer” and will include prayers from representatives from local faith groups: Kelly Story of the Vermont Zen Center, Father David Cray of Saint Jude Catholic Church, the Reverend Canon David Hamilton of All Saints Episcopal Church, Basu Dhakal of the Vermont Hindu Temple, Rabbi Jan Salzman of Congregation Ruach Hamaqom, Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe, and Asim Zia representing Sufism.

The choral celebration is free and starts at 4 p.m. Shelburne Farms cheese and other seasonal snacks will be available. Donations at the door.

All Souls Interfaith Gathering is a nondenominational, interfaith community in Shelburne that welcomes people of all faiths to explore spiritual and human values.

Hinesburg Fall Festival Saturday

Hinesburg’s 12th annual Fall Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting off at the Osborne Parish Hall with a puppet show by the No Strings Marionette Company called “Nick of Time.”

Town Hall will host events including kids’ activities, historical displays, a marketplace, and music throughout the day.

The Hinesburg Land Trust will host a Stone Soup Supper in the evening to benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf. The supper will be at Osborne Parish Hall. The meal costs $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and is free for children 4 and under. Tickets can be reserved through Hinesburg Recreation at 482-2281 ext. 6, or purchased at the door.

Hinesburg Fall Festival events are free and happen rain or shine.

Bristol Harvest Festival on Saturday; Better L8 Than Never Car Show Sunday

Saturday will be the 19th annual Bristol Harvest Festival, cohosted by the Addison County Chamber and the Bristol Recreation Department. Activities are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. when the town green will come alive with 65 crafters and vendors, an apple pie contest, demonstrations, and live musical entertainment on the bandstand throughout the day.

On Sunday, the Snake Mountain Cruisers and the Addison County Chamber will co-host the 13th annual Better L8 Than Never Car Show at the Bristol Recreation Field, 110 Airport Drive. The car show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 200 vehicles are expected, with a live disc jockey, vendors, kids’ activities, raffles, bake sale, piston toss, and more. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 30. Admission for spectators is free (donations are accepted for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta) and vehicle registration is $20 per vehicle.

Information: BristolHarvestFest.com or BetterL8ThanNever.com or call the Addison County Chamber of Commerce at 388-7951.

Fifth Annual Step into Action Recovery Walk in Burlington on Saturday

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Step into Action Recovery Walk happens in celebration of National Recovery Month. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk is at the First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl Street, Burlington.

Keynote speaker Jolinda LeClair, director of Drug Prevention Policy, will kick off the event at 9:45 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and ends with additional speakers, a celebration of recovery, and a sharing of stories at The Unitarian Universalist Society. Additional activities include free lunch, raffles, resource tables and sponsor presentations, community partners, yoga, meditation, Zumba, and music.

Presenting Sponsors include New England Addiction Technology Transfer Center, Women’s Oxford House, Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery (VAMHAR), University of Vermont Medical Center, and Aspenti Health.

Individuals and families in Vermont are affected by substance abuse disorders each day, with over 100 people dying from an overdose in 2016 alone. The Step Into Action Recovery Walk aims to increase awareness of the services available throughout the state for those in need, spread a message of support to addicts and their loved ones, and challenge the stigma associated with addiction. Information: recoverywalkvt.com

Green Mountain Transit needs public input

Green Mountain Transit is approximately halfway through a comprehensive planning analysis, also known as the GMT NextGen Transit Plan. The goal of GMT’s work is to improve service throughout its service area, which includes the greater Burlington, Montpelier, Barre, Stowe, Mad River Valley, and St. Albans regions. The plan consists of a number of elements, all of which are designed to ensure that GMT provides the best service possible.

These changes will be designed to improve service for existing riders, and attract new riders to transit. Public input is essential to this project. GMT is seeking comments on all of the work to date. In particular, it is seeking comments on route evaluations to start planning improvements. Information: ridegmt.com/nextgen.