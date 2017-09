Michael R. LaClair, Sr., operator of the dairy farm at Nordic Farms in Charlotte, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court on Aug. 17. The filing is for LaClair’s business, M & C Family Farm, and it does not involve the farm’s owner, Clark Hinsdale III or his company, Nordic Holsteins. A headline in the Shelburne News Sept. 14 was incorrect.