Nina Keck of Vermont Public Radio shares: Stories from a Syrian refugee camp

Radio journalist Nina Keck will put a human face on the Syrian Refugee crisis when she shares photos and talks about her recent reporting trip to Jordan. Keck appears Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Holley Hall in Bristol.

Nina Keck is an award-winning radio journalist who produces stories predominantly for Vermont Public Radio. Her work is also frequently heard nationally on NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Here and Now, Only A Game and Marketplace.

This free event is hosted by the One World Library Project and is supported in part by the Vermont Humanities Council.

Since civil war erupted in Syria in March of 2011, more than half the country’s population have been killed or forced to flee their homes. Global relief agencies report more than five million Syrians have become refugees.

In April of 2016, when former Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras announced plans to resettle 100 Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Rutland, the crisis suddenly became much more personal and divisive for many Vermonters.

Keck traveled to the Jordanian capital, Amman, in late January. She also toured the sprawling Zaatari refugee camp, just south of the Syrian border.

