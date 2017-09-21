Pierson Library News

Minecraft Club Our Minecrafters in grades 5 and up are invited to join us every Thursday night in September at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call in advance to use a library computer.

Young Adult Writing Club A new Breakfast Club for aspiring Young Adult writers, ages 11 and up, starts Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Register in advance. Unleash your imagination and hone your writing skills over breakfast. Sharing your work with the group is encouraged but not required.

Story Time with Patrice Join Patrice every Monday morning in September at 10:30 as she reads aloud stories to our youngest patrons.

Genealogy Help with John Kelley John Kelley meets individually with people already familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips to enable them to take the next step in their genealogical search. Call for an appointment any Wednesday in September 1:30-4 p.m.For those just starting genealogical research, Kelley will host classes Oct. 11, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Room 2 in the Town Offices.

Tuesday Afternoon Book Group Meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Tuesday’s meeting at 2 p.m. will discuss “City of Falling Angels” by John Berendt, a non-fiction book set in Venice, Italy.

Musical Story Time with Inger Little ones enjoy songs and stories Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter Trivia Contest Join us Sept. 29 at 3:15 p.m. to enter the contest. Players will be sorted into houses and will test their knowledge of all things Harry Potter as a team. Excellent snacks and prizes. All ages welcome. Register in advance.

Maker Club Calling all students in 5th grade and up who love to build, tinker and create. Join us on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. to make a “breathing” Jack-O-Lantern.

Community Outreach Representatives of the library and Town Center Steering Committee will begin community outreach events in a variety of locations. Look for their table at Archie’s on Friday starting at 5 p.m. They will also be at the Pie Fest at Shelburne Orchards on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Shelburne Market on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. You will be able to see the 3D model up close at all three locations. A brief presentation about the project is scheduled with the Shelburne Social Service Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Please collect Box Tops Look for the Box Top logo on everyday items, cut them out, and send them in. Other collection spots include the Shelburne Community School›s Main Office and Shelburne Market. The effort raised about $1,600 a year for the Community School PTO. It supports the hands-on Nearby Nature program for K-3 students. More information: Ashley at 598-9428.

For more information or to preregister for programs, call the library: 985-5124.