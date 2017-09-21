Raw sewage discharged into LaPlatte

On Tuesday evening at about 5:30, untreated sewage was discharged from a cracked pipe on Falls Road in Shelburne. More than 100, and possibly as much as 1,000, gallons of sewage was discharged into the LaPlatte River in an incident that police reported to the Shelburne department of Stormwater and Water Quality at about 5:40 p.m., per a report from Shelburne Water Quality Superintendent Chris Robinson. The pump was turned off by 6:10 p.m., according to the report.

Repairs began Wednesday, and the report states that the leaking force main will be replaced this fall or next spring.