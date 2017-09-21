Sun shines on Alzheimer’s walkers

Photo by Stephen Mease Photography

More than 1,000 Champlain Valley residents participated in Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Shelburne Museum, raising more than $235,000. Sponsored by the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the two-mile walk was one of five in Vermont this month.

Participants received and “planted” pinwheel flowers in blue, yellow, orange, and purple to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease in a Promise Garden ceremony. “It was a gorgeous day for the event, and we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout from the community,” said Jane Mitchell, development director of the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Walks in Rutland and St. Johnsbury raised an additional $54,000. The final two walks this weekend are at Bennington’s Willow Park Saturday and Lyman Park in White River Junction Sunday. To donate or register: alz.org/walk.

