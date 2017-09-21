Support for hazmat ordinance — Adeline and Pierre Simenon

We are writing in support of the hazardous material ordinance adopted by the town of Shelburne.

We support this measure adopted in furtherance of controlling the storage of hazardous materials and ensuring that storage is within safer distance of schools and waterways.

Federal regulation of hazardous materials is limited. Many states and towns take further actions to address hazardous storage and management.

Let’s be proactive and prudent, and not wait for an accident to happen.

Adeline and Pierre Simenon

Shelburne