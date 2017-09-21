Support for hazmat ordinance — Adeline and Pierre Simenon

We are writing in support of the hazardous material ordinance adopted by the town of Shelburne.

We support this measure adopted in furtherance of controlling the storage of hazardous materials and ensuring that storage is within safer distance of schools and waterways.

Federal regulation of hazardous materials is limited. Many states and towns take further actions to address hazardous storage and management.

Let’s be proactive and prudent, and not wait for an accident to happen.

Adeline and Pierre Simenon
Shelburne

One Response to "Support for hazmat ordinance — Adeline and Pierre Simenon"

  1. John Baldwin Day   September 25, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    To no one’s surprise, a restraining order has just been just issued forestalling the implementation of the hazardous substance law transparently adopted as yet another run at the railroad salt facility.
    http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/news/2017/09/25/judge-slaps-shelburne-restraining-order-railway-case/701091001/
    With almost half a million dollars of legal fees wasted in a futile effort to stop the relocation of the salt facility from Burlington to Shelburne, it’s is long past time for Town residents concerned about the facility – of which I am one – to differentiate between an action we oppose and a cause worth investing Town dollars in litigating. The only winners in this endless war of attrition to date are the trial lawyers. Time to move on, or at least concentrate on less expensive avenues to influence what we can in the facility’s operations.

