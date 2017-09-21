Tom Little to co-chair marijuana commission

By Dave Gram

Gov. Phil Scott last week created a 13-member commission, with additional subcommittee participants, to study marijuana legalization in Vermont.

The commission was formed as part of an executive order creating a commission to be co-chaired by former Shelburne state representative Tom Little, a Republican, and former Vermont Democratic Party Chairman Jake Perkinson.

“As I’ve said before, I’m not philosophically opposed to eliminating the prohibition on recreational use by adults,” Scott said. “We must ensure that any approach we take prioritizes public health and safety, particularly the health implications for our children, and the need to ensure safety on our roadways.”

Three subcommittees will report to the commission, one each on highway safety issues, public health impacts on youth, and how to tax and regulate marijuana.

Legalization bills have passed the Vermont Senate five times in the past two years. One passed the House as well but drew a veto from Scott. A final push during a special legislative session in June stalled in the House, but legislation will be up for action in that chamber when lawmakers return in January.

Laura Subin, director of the pro-legalization Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana, said Thursday she hoped Scott’s appointment of a commission with a list of study assignments would not further delay legalization.

The commission and subcommittees will meet this fall and report to the governor Jan. 15.