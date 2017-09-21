Wake Robin breaks ground on expansion project

BY VTDIGGER.ORG

Wake Robin Friday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first significant expansion in nearly a decade.

The $39-million, 122,000-square-foot Maple Expansion plan, includes construction of a new apartment building, an expanded community center, and updates and an addition to the Linden Health Center. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2019.

The Linden Health Center upgrades feature a neighborhood design, enhancements to residents’ living areas, and the addition of a new dining venue. The Maple building includes 38 new homes with seven open floor plans, featuring nine-foot ceilings and six-foot windows offering a panoramic view of Lake Champlain. The Community Center is slated to offer an expanded fitness facility and new dining venues, paving the way for local and sustainable food options and updated common spaces.

“We look forward to ushering Wake Robin into this new era and are grateful for the support of the residents, the Board of Directors and the staff, who have helped us work toward this goal,” said Wake Robin president Patrick McKee.

The new section would be ready for residents to move in next fall; 30 of 38 units have deposits placed, according to Nancy Chiquoine, director of marketing and residential services.

In development for six years, the project hit a roadblock for more than a year after the Shelburne Water Commission said the senior community needed and must pay for a second, permanent water storage tank. The issue prompted a redesign and added over $1 million to the project’s cost.