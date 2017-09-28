Community Notes

Summer yoga boosts Audubon Vermont with nearly $1,200

Fall Audubon programs not full

Audubon Vermont still has openings in its fall preschool and homeschool programs.

The Forest Preschool program runs through Dec. 15. Homeschool programs still have sessions in October and November and are divided into age groups for 6-8 year-olds and 9-12 year-olds.

Audubon Vermont is a state program of the National Audubon Society. Its nature center with trails and community and educational programs is located in Huntington.

For more information and to register for programs, contact Education Program Coordinator Debbie Archer at darcher@audubon.org or 434-3068; Audubon Vermont’s website is vt.audubon.org.

Calling all volunteers for Hands to Honduras Tela’s 2018 service trip

Hands to Honduras Tela will hold a volunteer meeting Sunday at 5 p.m. to discuss its international humanitarian service trip planned for February.

This meeting is for all returning and new Hands to Honduras Tela volunteers interested in making the trip in February as the group marks 14 years of volunteer service to the Honduran community of Tela. Additional volunteer meetings will be held in November and January.

The 2018 trip will be divided into two volunteer weeks: Feb. 10-17 and Feb. 17-24. Volunteers may participate for one week or two weeks.

Sunday’s meeting will be at the Shelburne Town Offices on the second floor.

For more information, contact Linda Gilbert at lindaggilbert@gmail.com.

Passport Day Saturday at Fletcher Free Library in Burlington

The Vermont Passport Agency office is hosting a special passport day on Saturday, as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Passport Awareness Month. This year, the State Department is emphasizing the benefits of getting a U.S. passport card and how both the passport book and card are great forms of photo ID.

The event on Saturday is a convenient way to apply for the first time or renew a passport. It will be held at Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 235 College St. Payments may be made with a credit card, personal check or exact cash. Applicants may choose routine service (receive within 4-6 weeks) or expedited service (receive within 2-3 weeks). Expedited service costs an additional $60.

Applicants will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointment is necessary. For more information on passport forms and fees, and documentation to bring along, visit Travel.State.Gov online.

Friends of Families Fall Kids’ Clothing & Book Swap

This popular free event is for anyone seeking children’s clothing and books. The swap will be held at Hinesburg Town Hall on Oct. 7, from 9-10:30 a.m.

To ensure another successful swap, organizers note that it it limited to gently used children’s clothing – sizes infant to 14 – and children’s books for toddlers to middle school level.

Drop off clothing and books at Hinesburg Town Hall Friday, Oct. 6 between noon and 8 p.m. No toys and no drop-offs on the day of the swap. Donate what your family has outgrown and pick up new items to take home. Or just shop for new things if you don’t have anything to pass along.

Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families Program. Information: call or email Alexandra Koncewicz at 482-4946 or koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.

The 8th Annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk is Sunday, Oct. 8

The 8th Annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk happens Oct. 8 at Burlington’s Battery Park with on-site registration opening at noon and the walk starting at 1 p.m.

The walk is one of 250 across the country this fall to raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families. The one-mile walk route extends to Church Street and returns to the park, taking about 30 minutes, according to organizers.

Refreshments will be available before the walk and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream afterward.

Online registration for the event is open until noon on Oct. 7. Participants ages 10 and older must register; cost is $8 per person or $30 per family. Same-day registration is $10 (paid by cash or check only). Information and registration: tinyurl.com/ChamplainValleyBuddyWalk or mcq@vermontbiz.com.

Cycle 4 CMT raises $215,000 for a total of $640,000 in four years

The tallies are done and organizers of the fourth annual Cycle 4 CMT fundraiser bike ride (and walk) say they surpassed their goal and raised $215,011.

The event held at the end of August in Charlotte brought out 150 participants, more than 400 donors, and 60 sponsors, according to organizer Chris Ouellette. Funds will support research projects aiming for clinical trials that may help find treatments for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

CMT is a progressive neurological disease affecting 2.8 million people worldwide (including 250 in Vermont), preventing those with it to effectively use their hands, arms, feet, and legs. CMT has no cure.

Shelburne resident Ouellette and his family have organized the event the past four years, inspired to help their nephew, Yohan Bouchard, who has the disease. Previous events combined raised $425,000. Ouellette aimed to hit a grand total of $500,000 this year and the new tally topped $640,000.

In his thank-you email to supporters, Oullette included a message from his nephew who is in graduate school in California now but made it to Vermont to walk a mile in this year’s CMT event: “Your continued support was instrumental in motivating me to work towards and eventually meet my goal,” Bouchard wrote. “Your unwavering encouragement and friendship have truly helped me to keep my spirits up – the idea of giving up was never, ever an option.”

The date for next year’s Cycle for CMT has already been set for Aug. 26.