Parks & Rec News

After School Fitness Program Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 17 through Nov. 9, kids in grades 5-8 grades can work right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. Based on the principle of movement mechanics, consistency, form and then intensity, our program pushes for quality movement throughout childhood. Consistent mechanics translates to higher sports performance and fewer sports injuries for kids. Research also indicates that exercise is beneficial to cognitive function, which means a consistent training program will have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievement. Participants of any fitness ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. Classes are held Tuesdays at the Shelburne Field House from 2:10-3:10 p.m. and Thursdays 3:10-4:10 p.m. Instructor is Nick Mead and the Field House staff; fee is $100. Pre-registration is required.

NEW! School Break Activity Day Friday, Oct. 20 – No school? No problem! Kids in grades K-5 can come and play for the day. We’ll stay busy with arts and crafts, board games, Legos, active games in the gym and outside play if the weather cooperates. All participants should bring indoor gym shoes, snack, and lunch, and outdoor clothing as appropriate. Program is limited to 20 participants. Half- or full-day registration is available. Half-day fee: $30; full-day fee is $50. This program will be held at the Shelburne Town Gymnasium and activity room. Registration deadline is Oct. 12.

Adult Volleyball Recreational Program Co-ed pickup play in a recreational level program with an emphasis on fun. Wednesdays 7-9 p.m. through May 30 at the Shelburne Town Gymnasium. Fee: $30. For a more advanced option with 3-on-3 matches, join the Sunday night league that meets 7:30-9:30 p.m. through May 27 at the Shelburne Town Gymnasium, also for $30. Or join both nights for $35.

To register or for more information on programs, check the Parks & Recreation website shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation or call 985-9551.