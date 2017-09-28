Pierson Library News

Minecraft Club Our Minecrafters in grades 5 and up are invited to join us every tonight at 6:30. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call in advance to use a library computer.

Harry Potter Trivia Contest Join us Friday at 3:15 p.m. to enter the contest. Players will be sorted into houses and will test their knowledge of all things Harry Potter as a team. Excellent snacks and prizes. All ages welcome. Register in advance.

Maker Club Calling all students in 5th grade and up who love to build, tinker and create. Join us on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to make a “breathing” Jack-O-Lantern.

Family Game Strategy Parents and kids alike will enjoy our Family Game Strategy session on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. We have a variety of board games for you to choose from. Something for every age group and interest level.

Introduction to Genealogy with John Kelley For those just starting genealogical research, Kelley will host classes Oct. 11, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Room 2 in the Town Offices.

Friends of the Pierson Library Book Sale Mark your calendars for Friday and Saturday, October 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sign up at the library to volunteer at the sale.

Informational Meeting about the New Library Project Representatives of the Steering Committee for the new library and Town Center project are most thankful for the opportunities to talk with community members about this project, which is up for a bond vote on Nov. 7. Come learn more about the project with committee members at Shelburne Vineyards on Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Story and Music Times Join Patrice every Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy. Bring your little ones to the library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for a delightful experience with Inger as she entertains them with songs and stories.

Collect Box Tops Look for the Box Top logo on everyday items, cut them out, and send them in. Other collection spots include the Shelburne Community School’s main office and Shelburne Market. The effort raises about $1,600 a year for the Community School PTO. It supports the hands-on Nearby Nature program for K-3 students. More information: Ashley at 598-9428.

For more information or to pre-register for programs, call the library: 985-5124.