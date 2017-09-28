Police, Fire & Rescue — Aug. 31 through Sept. 1

Aug. 26 at 12:17 a.m. A caller from Harbor Place on Shelburne Road reported items stolen from his room. The case is under investigation.

Aug. 26 at 1:10 a.m. Caller on Falls Road reported a dog barking in the area. Police found the dog and spoke with its owner.

Aug. 26 at 3:09 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a commercial burglar alarm on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

Aug. 26 at 4:01 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington with a traffic stop on Interstate 89.

Aug. 26 at 4:02 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to a medical emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 26 at 4:46 p.m. A caller on Henry Street reported a neighbor has been violating a restraining order she has against him. A Shelburne Police officer spoke with the individuals involved and determined no violation of the order had occurred.

Aug. 26 at 6:03 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious man going door-to-door on Clearwater Road. Shelburne Police located the man and learned that he was performing a survey for the U.S. Department of Health.

Aug. 26 at 7:50 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington at the scene of a robbery complaint on Aviation Avenue in South Burlington.

Aug. 26 at 7:57 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police at a commercial burglary alarm on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

Aug. 27 at 2:38 a.m. Shelburne Rescue assisted South Burlington Rescue at a medical call at the Jiffy Mart on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. South Burlington took the patient to the hospital.

Aug. 27 at 7:03 a.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police were dispatched to a medical emergency at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road. They took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 27 at 3:38 p.m. A caller reported a disabled vehicle on Shelburne Road near the Days Inn. Police responded. The vehicle was removed by a wrecker.

Aug. 27 at 6:44 p.m. Responding to a call from a family member, Shelburne Police did a welfare check on a Nashville Road resident and the individual was fine.

Aug. 27 at 7:34 p.m. A caller reported a two-car accident with no injuries on Shelburne Road at Executive Drive. Police were dispatched, took statements, and filed a report.

Aug. 27 at 7:59 p.m. A caller reported a two-car accident with no injuries on Shelburne-Hinesburg Road. Police were dispatched, took statements and filed a report.

Aug. 27 at 11:19 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Executive Drive. A Shelburne Police officer located the vehicle and determined it was a delivery truck.

Aug. 28 at 12:31 a.m. A 911 caller reported an erratic motorist with a vehicle description and license plate. Shelburne Police located and stopped the vehicle, identified and released the driver.

Aug. 28 at 6:27 a.m. A 911 caller reported a suspicious man and woman attempting to enter a neighbor’s residence on Shelburnewood Drive. Police located the people walking towards Shelburne Road. The man, Christopher Carey, age 26 and homeless, was found to have an active arrest warrant. He was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. The woman initially provided a false name, but was identified as Allishia Covey, age 27 and homeless. She also had an active warrant for her arrest. She was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court on the outstanding warrant and charged with giving false information to a police officer, burglary, and possession of stolen property.

Aug. 28 at 10:48 a.m. A 911 caller reported a medical emergency at Harbor Place. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 28 at 1:11 p.m. Police responded to a hang-up 911 call from Harbor Place to confirm it was accidental.

Aug. 28 at 1:47 p.m. A 911 caller reported a medical emergency on Executive Drive at Kinney Drugs. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded and took a patient to the Hospital.

Aug. 28 at 4:15 p.m. Police were called about a fraud complaint on Shelburne Road. The case is under investigation.

Aug. 28 at 4:51 p.m. Shelburne Police requested a local background check for a new employee.

Aug. 28 at 8:28 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a business check at the Shell gas station on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

Aug. 28 at 11:33 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle off the road on Pond Road and Bushey Drive. Police arrived to find a wrecker on scene removing the disabled vehicle.

Aug. 29 at 10:19 a.m. Police took a statement about property damage at Burlington Bedrooms on Shelburne Road where a vehicle crashed into the building a few days earlier. The statement was taken for insurance purposes only.

Aug. 29 at 12:42 p.m. A 911 caller from Harbor Place reported that she had been robbed. Shelburne Police located the woman, who was taken into protective custody due to her intoxication level. She said she had fallen and Shelburne Rescue was called to take her to the hospital.

Aug. 29 at 2:11 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Vista Drive and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 29 at 12:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported a medical emergency on Morgan Drive. Shelburne Rescue and UVM Rescue were dispatched. UVM took the patient to the hospital.

Aug. 29 at 4:49 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement in the Hullcrest neighborhood.

Aug. 29 at 5:27 p.m. A caller reported an erratic motorist at Spear Street and Nashville Road along with a vehicle description and license plate information. Shelburne Police located and stopped the vehicle, and identified and released the driver.

Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue were called to Harbor Place for a report of a woman huffing.

She was taken to UVM Medical Center for evaluation. Carol Van Wormer, age 42 of Burlington, was later charged with violating of conditions of release and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

Aug. 29 at 6:49 p.m. A caller at Wake Robin reported a visitor was creating a disturbance and refusing to leave. The man left before Shelburne Police arrived. The officer was unable to locate the individual. The case is under investigation.

Aug. 29 at 7:20 p.m. Police were called about loud music on Kimball Terrace. An officer located the source of the music and spoke with the homeowner about the noise.

Aug. 30 at 12:52 a.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Harrington Avenue and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 30 at 2:08 a.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Vermont Teddy Bear and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 30 at 7:39 a.m. Police did speed and parking enforcement on Harbor Road and School Street.

Aug. 30 at 7:43 a.m. A Shelburne Police officer observed the school crosswalk at Shelburne and Harbor roads.

Aug. 30 at 7:45 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted with a traffic safety and commercial vehicle inspection detail at the rest area on Interstate 89 in Colchester.

Aug. 30 at 9:05 a.m. A caller reported a two-car accident on Shelburne Road with no injuries. Shelburne Police took statements from all involved and filed a state crash report.

Aug. 30 at 11:32 a.m. A theft was reported from a home on Nashville Road. Police took a report and are investigating.

Aug. 30 at 12:17 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Longmeadow Drive for what turned out to be a false alarm.

Aug. 30 at 1:58 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road but the patient refused to be taken to the hospital.

Aug. 30 at 2:32 p.m. Shelburne Rescue again was dispatched to Shelburne Bay and did take a patient to the hospital this time.

Aug. 30 at 7:37 p.m. Police were called about a stray dog on Inn Road. An officer located the animal and returned it to its owner.

Aug. 31 at 7:11 a.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Bostwick Road.

Aug. 31 at 11:22 a.m. A caller from Harbor Place reported that an intoxicated guest was creating a disturbance and refused to leave. Shelburne Police located the woman and had her taken to detox.

Aug. 31 at 1:05 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police went to a medical emergency at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Aug. 31 at 1:29 p.m. Shelburne Rescue, Shelburne Police, and UVM Rescue were dispatched to a medical emergency on Drew Lane. The UVM crew took the patient to the hospital.

Aug. 31 at 2:40 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Burlington Police with recovering a stolen motorcycle on Nashville Road.

Aug. 31 at 6:15 p.m. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident at Shelburne and Bostwick roads with injuries. They took statements from all involved. No one wanted to go to the hospital.

Aug. 31 at 7:07 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue were dispatched to what turned out to be a false alarm on Longmeadow Drive.

Sept. 1 at 6:46 a.m. A caller reported an erratic motorist at Spear Street and Webster Road along with a vehicle description and license plate information. Police later contacted warned the owner of the vehicle.

Sept. 1 at 7:31 a.m. Police did speed and parking enforcement on Harbor Road and School Street near Shelburne Community School.

Sept. 1 at 8:11 a.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious vehicle on Northside Drive and Greyrock Road. They were unable to locate the vehicle.

Sept. 1 at 8:52 a.m. Police investigated a 911 hang-up call from Ridgefield Road. Upon calling back, police spoke with a man who said he was having a problem with his dog. Police went to the home and learned that a woman at the home had called to report a domestic disturbance. Police helped the woman file a abuse prevention order and the case is under investigation.

Sept. 1 at 2:12 p.m. Police did speed and parking enforcement at Shelburne Community School.

Sept. 1 at 4:52 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement in the Hullcrest neighborhood.

Sept. 1 at 5:14 p.m. A man came into the police station to report that he encountered an aggressive dog while riding his bike through the cemetery on Falls Road. Police notified the animal control officer.

Sept. 1 at 5:33 p.m. A caller reported a possible intoxicated man walking down Mount Philo Road. Police located the man in Charlotte. He was not intoxicated. He said he was just walking home.

Sept. 1 at 6:39 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Burlington Police with case follow-up related to a stolen motorcycle on Nashville Road.

Sept. 1 at 7:23 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles on Shelburne Road with escorting a caravan en route to Texas to help with disaster relief efforts.

Sept. 1 at 9:15 p.m. Shelburne Police located an unsecured business. Officers searched and secured the building.

Sept. 1 at 11:56 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a citizen dispute on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.