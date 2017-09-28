U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

Reconstruction on U.S. 7 in Charlotte is winding down for the season.

Project Location: U.S. 7 between the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte Town line and the Ferry Road intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

There will be several active construction operations between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development this week. Slow traffic and short interruptions can be expected. Please reduce speed and use caution driving through the project.

Between Wildwood West Development and Ferry Road: On the west side of U.S. 7, crews will complete the excavation and installation of new underdrain behind the barrier. Paving the first layer of new pavement is scheduled for the end of the week, weather permitting.

Through traffic has been shifted to use the newly reconstructed east side of U.S. 7. Short traffic interruptions can be expected to allow for construction trucks to enter and exit the construction area.

Between East Thompson’s Point Road and Wildwood West Development: Guardrail crews were to begin on Wednesday installing new guardrail in several locations between the pedestrian underpass and Wildwood West Development.

Installation of new plantings will continue in this section of the project this week. Crews will also perform general clean-up and place topsoil in various areas. Expect slow traffic and short interruptions.

Contact: Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC at 802-479-6994 or see visit www.roadworkupdates.com.