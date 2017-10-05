Kerr steps down from Selectboard

The vice chairman of the Shelburne Selectboard is resigning, and is criticizing a lack of civility within the town government.

John Kerr said he will step down Oct. 31 — partway through his two-year term. He retained his seat in March by beating Doris Sage 1,079 to 841.

“When I first ran for Selectboard, I expected it to be a place where a variety of viewpoints all came together to discuss and find a way to resolve issues and to work for the good of the town. I expected things to be messy at times and that there would be times where we would respectfully disagree,” he wrote.

“What I didn’t expect was the incivility that has been rampant against individuals in town government and the divisiveness that now lays over the residents of Shelburne.”

He believes “the board has become increasingly more dysfunctional due to special interest groups from outside and members working contrary to the idea of resolution or mediation.”

Kerr, 63, did not name names or events.

Selectboard meetings have become more contentious in the past year or so, according to longtime observers. Residents have expressed displeasure over several board actions, including a hazardous materials ordinance and overspending in the town’s legal budget.

The board also tried unsuccessfully to try to get one member, Josh Dein, removed in February. The attempt was thwarted when a Vermont Superior Court judge told other Selectboard members they could not serve as witnesses and then vote on Dein’s possible removal.

Dein’s lawyer, Pietro Lynn, had mentioned the possibility of calling board chair Gary von Stange, Dr. Colleen Parker, and Kerr as witnesses.

Selectboard member Jerry Storey, a former municipal manager in Maine, criticized Parker at the board’s last meeting when she appeared to question the loyalty and ethics of the town’s volunteer fire chief. Storey asserted personal attacks were not the way the town conducts business and the Selectboard needed to focus on the issues.

Selectboard relations were so strained that, earlier that night, Town Manager Joe Colangelo called Shelburne Police to send an officer upstairs at the start of a closed-door meeting with the board and him before the regular meeting began.

An executive session was starting and Dein was to recuse himself from the conversation, but did not leave the room with the handful of members of the public and two reporters. Officer Brian Fox in plain clothes visited the town manager’s office and stood by but never had to act or speak to anybody, Colangelo said. Dein left without incident.

Colangelo told reporters he was trying to avoid an “overly heated” exchange.

Kerr told the Shelburne News this week he wants to wait until Oct. 31 to leave the board because there are still pressing issues on the table.

He said he is one of two Selectboard members designated to represent the town at mediation over the police union contract. Those talks could be wrapped up before the end of the month.

Kerr said the other pressing issue is the legal battle with Vermont Railway Inc. He said the railroad has subpoenaed him to the hearing Nov. 1 and 2 in U.S. District Court in Burlington concerning the hazardous materials ordinance the board approved 3-2 in August.

The Selectboard also is due to consider amendments to the hazardous materials ordinance before the end of this month; the ordinance was approved the night before a deadline for the town to file a response to the railway in the pending lawsuit.

The board is starting with possible amendments at its meeting Oct. 10 and the second reading on Oct. 24. A majority of the board hopes the new ordinance will go into effect after the Oct. 24 meeting, but it could get delayed by the federal judge.

Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III has granted the railway a temporary restraining order, blocking the town from enforcing the quickly passed ordinance that was due to go into effect in early October. He said he would consider extending it, if needed.

Also, the Selectboard needs to resolve the choice of the second person the town plans to have to enforce the ordinance. Town Health Officer Robert Lake is one of the two enforcers under the ordinance, but the second has not been selected. It remains unclear if somebody would be hired for the duties or if a town official would be given more duties.

Other concerns

Kerr, in his letter, also questioned whether there have been attempts to circumvent the public’s right to know.

“I am also very concerned about repeated attempts to add agenda items without proper notification to the public, which is a violation of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law,” he wrote.

It is unclear what Kerr was writing about. The Open Meeting Law requires boards to make any additions or deletions to the agenda as the first act of business at each meeting. There is no known provision under Vermont law that a board has to wait until another meeting to take action.

He also said he thought some members of the public have disrespected the lawyer the town employs.

“I also have concerns about the condescending behavior that is being directed towards our outside legal counsel. This behavior does not belong in our town government,” Kerr wrote.

Filling the seat

It will be up to the remaining four Shelburne Selectboard members to fill the seat. That could be difficult because on many controversial issues the board has been divided.

Chairman Gary von Stange, Dr. Colleen Parker and John Kerr are often on one side, with Josh Dein and Jerry Storey on the other side.

The person selected will serve only until the annual town meeting in March.

That will mean three seats will be up for grabs in March: the final year of Kerr’s two-year term along with the seats held by Storey and von Stange, whose terms expire.

Kerr said he hopes an agreement on filling his seat can be reached. The thought was echoed by Storey when reached on Monday.

“It came as quite a surprise,” Storey said about Kerr’s resignation. It was a thought echoed both at town offices and in the community.

Storey said it will be important to have somebody who can work well with the other board members, especially when the town starts working on the annual budget.

If the board members can’t find a fifth member agreeable to a majority, that could pave the way to 2-2 deadlocks on issues, including budget items.

“It is very important to be at full force – at least at budget time,” Storey said.

There is little chance of having a special election.

Town Clerk Diana Vachon, the town’s chief election officer, told the Shelburne News on Monday that there appeared to be enough time to have the position added to the ballot in November, but Kerr said it was unlikely. He said time is needed to get 30 names on nominating petitions and for the vote to be rewarned.

The Selectboard has warned a special town-wide vote on Nov. 7 on a $6.5 million bond for construction of a new library, renovation of the historic Town Hall, and improvements to the municipal complex.

Kerr’s resignation letter

Note: Selectboard member John Kerr turned in a resignation letter this week to board Chair Gary von Stange. Below is the body of that letter in full.

October 1, 2017

Dear Mr. von Stange,

I am submitting my resignation from the Selectboard effective October 31, 2017.

When I first ran for Selectboard I expected it to be a place where a variety of viewpoints all came together to discuss and find a way to resolve issues and to work for the good of the Town. I expected things to be messy at times and that there would be times where we would respectfully disagree.

What I didn’t expect was the incivility that has been rampant against individuals in Town Government and the divisiveness that now lays over the residents of Shelburne.

This decision does not come lightly to me as my reelection came with a majority vote which I took very seriously. I always put Shelburne first in my decision making and acted as a contributor and a solid team member. It should be noted that each and every meeting I prepared myself for the discussion based on the materials received and additional research I completed, trying to do the best thing for Shelburne.

The Board has become increasingly more dysfunctional due to special interest groups from outside and members working contrary to the idea of resolution or mediation. A couple of recent developments such as funding committee requests for monies from outside sources and individual groups constructing buildings for Departments, all happened without collaboration with the Town Manager s Office. This behavior certainly demonstrates that things are out of control. I am also very concerned about repeated attempts to add agenda items without proper notification to the public which is a violation of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law. I cannot sit on a Board and condone this behavior. I also have concerns about the condescending behavior that is being directed towards our outside Legal Counsel. This behavior does not belong in our Town Government.

Finally, I am gravely concerned about the collateral damage that may come about to my personal and professional reputation. The daily attacks through social media have reached a level that causes me to be constantly concerned. I ran for Selectboard to represent the people of Shelburne through my thoughtful actions and commitment to keeping Shelburne first in my decision making. I have worked for many years, both personally and professionally, to have an impeccable moral and ethical record that I will not put in jeopardy. I would like to thank Joe Colangelo and his fabulous Staff for all of t heir professional support and collaboration in my time on the Board.

I would like to thank Former Chief Warden, Arron Noble [sic] and the Police and Dispatch Staff for all of the dedication they have to this Town, it is truly appreciated.

I would also like to thank the members of the Selectboard for the opportunity to serve with them.

I would also like to thank the Attorneys at Monahan, Safar, Ducham PLLC (Brian and Claudine) and their staff for all of the support and information they provided me during my tenure on the Board, it informed my decision making on a wide range of issues related to everything from contract mediations to labor contracts to land issues with residents and businesses.

Finally, I would like to thank the Voters of Shelburne for allowing me to experience Town Government firsthand.

Respectfully submitted,

John D. Kerr