Montpelier’s Lost Nation Theater brings “Sense & Sensibility” to stage

Lost Nation Theater in Montpelier presents the Vermont premiere of Jane Austen’s “Sense & Sensibility” in a stage adaptation by Kate Hamill.

The story follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters – sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne –after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy early-1800s England, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. The show opens tonight and runs through Oct. 22, Thursdays through Sundays at Montpelier City Hall.

LNT Producing Artistic Director Kathleen Keenan is directing the production. She said, “One of the things I enjoy most about this adaption is the light it shines on the art of the actor. Actors’ multi-faceted skills and invention will propel and tell the story.”

An ensemble of 12 actor-dancers from across Vermont and the country make up the cast, which the theater company says, will perform in “a highly physical, almost dance-like, ensemble-oriented adaptation.” The Huffington Post calls the play, “Perhaps the greatest stage adaptation of this novel in history.”

The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, through Oct. 22. Curtain is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $30 Fridays and Saturdays; $25 Thursdays and matinees; special $15 preview tonight. Students and seniors (age 65 and up), $5 off. Youth (11 and under) $10. Ages six and under admitted at discretion of theater, infants and toddlers not admitted.

Tickets and information: 229-0492, lostnationtheater.org, or get tickets at the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of Montpelier City Hall. Tickets are also available at the door one hour before curtain.