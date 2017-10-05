Pierson Library News

The library will be closed on Oct. 9 as the staff enjoys a fall holiday.

Minecraft Club tonight Our Minecrafters in grades 5 and up get together at 6:30 every Thursday evening in October. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Call the library at 985-5124 to reserve a computer.

Tonight: Books on Tap, the men’s book club, meets at La Villa at 7:30 p.m. to discuss “American War” by Omar El Akkad. Join volunteer Andrew Everett for brews, chews, and interesting conversation.

Friends of the Pierson Library Book Sale This Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note there is no sale Sunday. Volunteers may sign up at the library.

Informational meeting about the new library project Representatives of the Steering Committee for the new library and town center remind voters that they will consider a $6.5 million bond for this project on Nov. 7. Early voting begins this Friday at the town clerk’s office. Committee members will be at the Friends of the Pierson Library Book Sale Friday and Saturday in the historic Town Hall. They will also make a brief presentation at the Shelburne Community School PTO meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Introduction to Genealogy with John Kelley If you are just beginning to delve into your ancestral roots, there is a three-part class starting Oct. 11 with sessions Nov. 1 and 15. All classes are from 1:30-3 p.m. in Room 2 at the town offices.

Breakfast Club: Young Adult Writing Club Aspiring writers age 11 and up meet at the Library on Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. to exercise their imagination and hone their writing skills over breakfast. Sharing with the group is encouraged but not required. Register in advance.

Story Time with Patrice every Monday at 10:30 a.m. as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help Volunteer John Kelley meets individually with people working on genealogic research to share and explore sources and tips. Make an appointment for Wednesdays between 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Musical Story Time with Inger Bring your little ones to the library on Thursday mornings at 10:30 for a delightful experience with Inger as she entertains the children with songs and stories.

Please collect Box Tops from packages of everyday items. Cut them out and send them in to the library, the office at Shelburne Community School or Shelburne Market. The SCS PTO uses funds to support the Nearby Nature program for students in grades K-3.