Shelburne Police, Fire & Rescue — Sept. 2 through Sept. 6

Sept. 2 at 12:55 a.m. Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a noise complaint on Pheasant Way, South Burlington.

Sept. 2 at 9:05 a.m. Police checked out a call about a U-Haul truck parked along the side of Bishop Road with someone sleeping inside. Police located the truck, called a wrecker to remove it, and transported the man inside to the hospital for crisis service.

Sept. 2 at 9:11 a.m. Police looked into a call about a parked vehicle along Spear Street near Kwiniaska Golf Course. The vehicle was off the roadway with no one in it. Police left a message with the owner about removing the vehicle.

Sept. 2 at 12:49 p.m. Police received a call about an erratic motorist on Shelburne Road near Webster Road including a vehicle description and license plate. The vehicle was located by South Burlington Police and stopped.

Sept. 2 at 1:54 p.m. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency on Eustace Lane and transported a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 2 at 2:02 p.m. Police took a statement for insurance purposes regarding a one-car motor vehicle crash with no injuries at Shelburne Road and Church Street.

Sept. 2 at 11:15 p.m. Police were called to Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot, but they were unable to locate it.

Sept. 2 at 11:54 p.m. Shelburne Rescue assisted South Burlington Rescue at a medical call on Shelburne Road; South Burlington Rescue took the patient to the hospital.

Sept. 3 at 1:04 a.m. Police were called to the Days Inn on Shelburne road where a guest was refusing to leave and creating a disturbance. The woman was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Sept. 3 at 3:41 a.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue went to a medical emergency on Mt. Philo Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 3 at 10:28 a.m. Shelburne Rescue was called to a medical emergency at Wright House on Harrington Avenue; they took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 3 at 12:15 p.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Harbor Road near Gate Road.

Sept. 3 at 4:22 p.m. Police did foot patrols at a concert at Shelburne Museum.

Sept. 3 at 4:59 p.m. Police checked on a report of two suspicious men at Dunkin Donuts on Shelburne Road but they were unable to find anyone.

Sept. 3 at 6:16 p.m. Caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Beaver Creek Road. Police located the vehicle but no people with it.

Sept. 3 at 7:23 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical emergency on Pine Haven Shores Road and transported a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 3 at 10:51 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated man walking along Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road. Police checked for the man but were unable to locate anyone.

Sept. 3 at 10:54 p.m. Police were called about yelling at a home on Nashville Road. They were able to mediate the dispute.

Sept. 4 at 12:45 a.m. Caller on Boulder Hill Drive reported a problem with her husband, then said he was fine. Shelburne Police located the individuals involved and determined no emergency existed.

Sept. 4 at 1:25 p.m. Police, fire and rescue crews responded to what turned out to be a false alarm on Country Lane.

Sept. 4 at 1:33 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Vermont State Police at a motor vehicle crash on Vermont 116 and Winterbottom Road in St. George.

Sept. 4 at 5:57 p.m. Shelburne Police assisted Hinesburg Police with a domestic disturbance on North Road in Hinesburg.

Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. A caller reported hearing fireworks in the vicinity of Bacon Drive. Police were dispatched but were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Sept. 4 at 11:06 p.m. A caller asked police to check on the welfare of a friend on Spinnaker Lane. Police went to check and the person was fine.

Sept. 5 at midnight. Shelburne Rescue and Police responded to a medical emergency at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road and transported a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 5 at 2:44 a.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical call on Partridge Way and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 5 at 9:16 a.m. A walk-in dropped off a wallet he found near Wake Robin Road on Bostwick Road and police returned it to its owner.

Sept. 5 at 9:43 a.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical call at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 5 at 5:43 p.m. Shelburne Police and Rescue responded to a medical call on Bay Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 6 at 7:14 a.m. Police did traffic safety and commercial vehicle inspection detail on Interstate 89 in Williston.

Sept. 6 at 7:32 a.m. A caller on Shelburne Road reported she could hear gunshots in the area. Shelburne Police determined the gunshots were from duck hunters on Shelburne Bay.

Sept. 6 at 7:38 a.m. Police did speed and traffic safety enforcement on Mt. Philo Road.

Sept. 6 at 9:20 a.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical call at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 6 at 11:09 a.m. Police did a child safety seat inspection and installation.

Sept. 6 at 12:14 p.m. A caller reported an erratic motorist on Shelburne Road near Bostwick Road along with a vehicle description and license plate number. Shelburne Police located and stopped the vehicle, identified and released the operator.

Sept. 6 at 1:39 p.m. Shelburne Rescue responded to a medical call at Shelburne Bay on Pine Haven Shores Road and took a patient to the hospital.

Sept. 6 at 2:26 p.m. A caller from the Arbors on Harbor Road reported items stolen at work. The case is under investigation.

Sept. 6 at 3:15 p.m. Police did a child safety seat inspection and installation.