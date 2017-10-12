Pierson Library News

For more information and to register for programs, call the library at 985-5124.

Tonight! Minecraft Club Our Minecrafters in grades five and up are invited to join us tonight at 6:30 and every Thursday evening in October. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please register in advance if you need to use a library computer because we have so few to go around.

Information about the New Library Project Be sure to look for the steering committee’s table at the Newberry Cup at the Shelburne Community School on Saturday, Oct. 14, to learn more about the new library and town center project.

Young Adult Writing Club Aspiring writers age 11 and up meet on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. to exercise their imagination and hone their writing skills over breakfast. Sharing with the group is encouraged but not required. Register in advance.

Family Game Strategy Host Oliver Dienz will bring a variety of board games from around the world for all levels, ages and abilities! Laugh and make memories while trying out a new game or two with friends and family.

Tech Tutoring Week Need help in navigating your new (or old!) electronic device? Call to set up one-on-one appointments between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week of Oct. 16. We can assist you in making the best use of your mobile phone, iPad, or laptop. Learn how to use Facebook, Pinterest, or many other sites that may suit your interest.

Introduction to Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Shelburne resident Julie Bibleheimer is a nationally certified and state-licensed acupuncturist and herbalist. Join her on Monday, Oct. 16 at noon to learn about age-old techniques that are still being successfully used today.

Coloring for Grown-Ups Need a break in your daily routine? Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. for a relaxing hour or two when you can forget your cares and unleash your creativity. We provide the colored pens, pencils and patterns. You provide the inspiration!

Jewels of Ecuador The Green Mountain Audubon Society and the Pierson Library are co-sponsoring a presentation by Hank Kaestner about the more than 400 species of hummingbirds he and his brother Peter observed during a week in Ecuador. The presentation will be held in the Historic Shelburne Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Book Club The group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Under the Wide and Starry Sky” by Nancy Horan. This well-researched and fact-based novel explores the life of Robert Louis Stevenson and his American wife Fanny de Grift Osbourne from the time they met until Stevenson’s death. Ask for a copy of the book at the front desk and feel free to join us for the discussion.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The group will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. to discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline. This fact-based novel describes the life of Christina Olson, who was the real life inspiration for Andrew Wyeth’s painting “Christina’s World.” Ask for a copy at the front desk and join us for the discussion.

Newberry Award Book Club Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 3:15 p.m. as volunteer Jeanne LaClair leads a monthly discussion of books pulled from the Newberry Award List. This month, readers will discuss Sharon Creech’s “Walk Two Moons,” recommended for ages 10 and up. Enjoy snacks and discuss some great books. Pick up a copy of the book at the library and come to the discussion.

Duct Tape Madness Join Jane Kay on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3:30 p.m. when she will teach you how to make key chains, wallets and clutches with duct tape. Design something that is one of a kind and bring it home with you. Please register in advance so we will have enough materials for everyone.

Quilt Display at the Library The beautiful work of a dozen members of the Champlain Valley Quilt Guild are currently on display. Three of them were made by Shelburne residents Hope Johnson, Cyndy Hall, and Ruth Whitaker. The quilts are each unique interpretations of the theme “From Darkness Into Light.” A brief explanation of how the quilt illustrates the theme is provided by the quilt maker. If you would like more information about the Champlain Valley Quilt Guild, visit its website at cvqgvt.org.

Mark Your Calendar for Upcoming Events

Books on Tap The Men’s Book Club rescheduled their meeting at La Villa at 7:30 p.m. to Thursday, Oct. 19. They will discuss “American War” by Omar El Akkad. Join volunteer Andrew Everett for brews, chews, and interesting conversation.

Tuesday Afternoon Book Club The group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. to discuss “The Monuments Men” by Robert Edsel. This non-fiction book recounts the adventures of American soldiers who sought to find and safeguard art of all types looted by the Nazis. If this book interests you, ask for a copy at the front desk and join in the discussion.

Vermont Author Bill Schubart Vermont author Bill Schubart will be speaking on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall about his latest book, “Lila and Theron.”

Vermont author Michael Haugh Vermont author Michael Haugh will be speaking on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the conference room about his book “The 1778 Battle of Shelburne: At Peirson’s Farm.” (Yes, that’s how they originally spelled Peirson!) Haugh started researching his family tree, and stumbled upon a fascinating account of an obscure skirmish in the American Revolutionary War. The book is based on the account of his ancestor, Uzal Peirson, who was fourteen when the attack occurred on his family farm.

Introduction to Genealogy with John Kelley If you are just beginning to delve into your ancestral roots, come to special classes on Wednesdays Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The classes will be held in Room 2 in the Town Offices.

October is Cookie Month Check out our display of cookie-related books in the New Arrivals section. We have novels and cookbooks featuring cookies available for your pleasure.