Redhawk recap

FOOTBALL

Champlain Valley Union 20, South Burlington 6: The CVU football team rode its defense to a 20-6 win over host South Burlington on Friday night to return to .500 on the season.

Graham Walker had two interceptions that turned into touchdowns in the second half to help the Redhawks (3-3) pull away.

Walker’s first pick set up a rushing touchdown by Andrew Tieso in the third quarter, then Walker scored on a run after his second interception.

Tieso also had a 6-yard TD run in the first half and added the two-point conversion after CVU’s last score of the day.

FIELD HOCKEY

Champlain Valley Union 2, South Burlington 0: The CVU field hockey team ran its win streak to three games and handed the defending state champion its first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Redhakws (6-3) got first-half goals from Abby Rosenthal and Bella Rieley to take the lead, then turned to goalie Kristy Carlson to preserve the shutout. Carlson made seven stops in net.

Ainsley Hultgren had six saves in goal for the Wolves, now 9-1.

Flynn Hall and Natalie Paquette each earned assists for CVU, which also topped Burlington 2-0 on Thursday. Rosenthal and Hailey Chase had the tallies in that win for the Redhawks.

BOYS SOCCER

Champlain Valley Union 1, BFA-St. Albans 0: The Redhawks earned their fourth shutout of the season with a 1-0 win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Mitchell scored the game’s only goal for the Redhawks (8-1), who have won three games in a row. Briggs Francis earned an assist on Mitchell’s goal.

Isaac Cleveland earned the clean sheet in net, making three saves for CVU.

The Redhawks also traveled to Mount Anthony last Wednesday, topping the host Patriots 6-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley Union 5, St. Johnsbury 1: The CVU girls soccer team continued its winning ways with a 5-1 victory on the road at St. Johnsbury on Friday.

Lucy Hindes, Sara Kelley, Natalie Durieux, Charlotte Hill (assist), and Olivia Zubarik all had a goal for the Redhawks, who stay undefeated at 9-0.

Maryn Askew made three saves in goal for CVU, while Liz Brendel had the lone tally for the Hilltoppers (8-2).

CROSS-COUNTRY

The CVU girls cross-country team used a solid team effort to earn the top spot in the Woods Trail Run at Thetford on Saturday.

Ella Whitman (20:20.78), Alice Larson ((20:25.02), Jennifer Ireland (20:31.29), and Chloe Andrae (20:57.99) all finished in the top 20 to pace the Redhawk win. Whitman finished eighth, Larson 9th, Ireland 12th, and Andrae 19th.

The strong overall performance gave CVU 74 points for first place in the team competition; Burlington (121 points) was second.

Jared Leonard was the top finisher for the CVU boys team, coming in 29th in 17:50.58. As a team, the Redhawks finished ninth with 318 points. U-32 (118 points) came in just ahead of Burlington (119) and Essex (123) to win the competition.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Rice 3, Champlain Valley Union 0: Rice handed CVU its second loss of the season in straight sets on Monday night.

The Green Knights took the first game 25-15, the second 25-18 and finished with a 25-14 win in the third to wrap up the win.

With the loss, the Redhawks fall to 8-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley Union 3, Lyndon 0: The Redhawks stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Lyndon on Friday afternoon.

CVU (9-0) took the first game 25-10, the second 25-14 and the third 25-18 to wrap up the victory.

GOLF

The CVU boys golf team qualified for the Division 1 state championship tournament with a third-place finish at Wednesday’s D-1 qualifier at the Country Club of Barre.

Ben Gramling (80), Nate Godbout (83), Andrew Wilkinson (86) and Hank Caswell (86) brought in the top four scores for the Redhawks, who were playing in the D-1 state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Green Mountain National Golf Club.

The CVU girls golf team competed in the D-1 state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Proctor-Pittsford Golf Course.