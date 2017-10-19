Bread and Butter Farm beef recalled over E-coli concerns

The Vermont Department of Health and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday a recall of about 133 pounds of ground beef sold by Bread and Butter Farm due to possible E. coli contamination, according to agency news releases. The recall was by Vermont Livestock Slaughter and Processing, LLC of Ferrisburgh.

The beef, sold by the farm in vacuum-sealed one-pound packages, was produced on July 24 and 25, according to the release.

The state health department, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Centers for Disease Control, began its investigation in late September after two children became ill, with one of them requiring hospitalization. Both children had consumed beef burgers at an event Sept. 15 at the farm in Shelburne, and both have now recovered. Investigators determined that the burgers, made of beef supplied by Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing, were the likely cause of their illness.

An open letter on Bread and Butter Farm’s website states: “Three samples of our ground beef were tested for e.coli [sic] and all came back negative for E.coli [sic] 0157H7. Despite the negative tests of our ground beef, the USDA representatives said finding E.coli [sic] can be like finding a needle in a haystack.” The letter later adds that both the processor and the farm recalled the product. “This ground beef was only for sale at our small farm store and will never again be on our shelves.”

The recalled packages are branded “Bread & Butter Farm Ground Beef” with lot codes #072517BNB and #072417BNB. The products bear establishment number “EST. 9558” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This beef should not be consumed. Anyone who discovers they have the beef should either discard it or return it.