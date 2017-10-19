Community Notes

Vt. Catholics donate over $260,000 to hurricane relief

The Vermont Catholic Church has collected $260,288 to date for hurricane victims since the first weekend of September, when Bishop Christopher Coyne requested all 73 parishes throughout the state take up a collection and respond generously to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Collections continued for the additional hurricanes that followed. “Along with all of the other generous people of the state of Vermont, the Catholic community is ready to stand in solidarity with our suffering brothers and sisters whose lives have been so devastated by these natural disasters. We are not just people of prayer. We are people of action,” the bishop said in a statement released by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

All donations will be distributed by Catholic Charities USA to areas in greatest need.

Playgroups resume meeting In Shelburne and Charlotte

The Shelburne Playgroup has started back up again, meeting Wednesdays at 9:45 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 5171 Shelburne Road. It will meet weekly and follow the school calendar.

Also, starting Oct. 24, BabyTime is starting up again on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at the Charlotte Library. It will meet every other week and follow the school calendar.

Organizers hope to announce details on the Charlotte Playgroup at Charlotte Central School soon.

Parents and caregivers and their children are invited to join in for free play, arts and crafts, music and more. All are welcome. Free. Bring a snack. Information: Pam at pamelacreationsvt@gmail.com.

HomeShare Vermont plans Open House for Oct. 25

HomeShare Vermont’s staff and volunteers will host a free open house from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the local nonprofit’s office, located at 412 Farrell St., Suite 300 in South Burlington.

Refreshments of Vermont apple cider and pies from local orchards and bakeries will be provided. Parking is available on the street or in the adjacent Walgreens or Shaw’s parking lots.

At 5 p.m., watch a short video featuring the stories of homeshare matches and participate in a Q&A session in the boardroom. Learn how HomeShare Vermont’s screening and matching process led to a 25 percent increase in new matches over last year. Matched homeshare hosts earned over $146,000 in rental income. Homeshare guests paid an average rent of $254, while providing nearly 25,000 hours of service to hosts.

For more information visit HomeShareVermont.org or call 863-5625. HomeShare Vermont serves Chittenden, Addison, Grand Isle, and Franklin counties, and is a funded agency of the United Way of Northwest Vermont.

Deadline to apply for recycling grants is Oct. 31

The deadline for applications for the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s Recycling Market Development Grant Program is 2 p.m. Oct. 31.

The district launched the new grant program to encourage innovation for hard-to-recycle products and packaging from Chittenden County.

The program will invest up to $30,000 into projects that support or develop recycling markets for materials that make up a significant portion of the landfill waste stream, and for which current recycling markets are limited or non-existent. Some examples include rigid foam plastic (e.g. Styrofoam), plywood, vinyl siding, tires, glass aggregate, mattresses, carpeting, and more.

“Waste is fundamentally a design flaw,” says Jonny Finity, the district’s Marketing & Communication manager. “Any time you see a garbage truck driving down the road, it should be a reminder of the opportunity we have to design new ways to use, reuse, or recycle the stuff that we call ‘trash.’”

To apply, or to learn more about the program, visit cswd.net.

Winooski Conservation District needs new supervisors

Are you seeking a way to make a difference by helping shape and implement natural resource projects in Chittenden and Washington counties? The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is seeking petitions from those wishing to run for district supervisor and members of the community who wish to volunteer as associate supervisors.

Joining the district board offers a unique way for people to become involved with local conservation work and establish programs that protect valuable natural resources.

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District was established under the state’s Soil Conservation Act to partner with landowners and municipalities in applying conservation practices to protect natural resources. It’s one of 14 conservation districts in Vermont. The district relies on grants and individual donations to complete its conservation work, which focuses on agricultural assistance, forestland enhancement, urban conservation and watershed stewardship.

Candidates for board positions need to file nominating petitions with signatures by Nov. 17. For more information on the conservation district and its projects visit: winooskinrcd.org or email: info@winooskinrcd.org