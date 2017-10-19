Community School shows off $9.2 million renovations

The beginning of the school year is a time for fresh starts: new backpacks, new teachers, new pencils, new friends. At Shelburne Community School this fall, students also got the added thrill of new construction, as a major improvement project first started in June 2016 was finally complete.

To celebrate, school officials and students will host an open house Tuesday evening for the community to see the results.

Dave Connery, chair of the Champlain Valley School District school board, said, “We want to show it off to the entire community, and show them how great it is for education. We really want to open it up so folks in the community know and can understand how important this was.”

With the completion of D- and E-wing renovations and work finished on the roof and the school library, security and structural issues were resolved. Open classrooms, originally constructed decades ago, were closed off in order to create more secure, quieter learning spaces, and a formerly cold breezeway that functioned as a hallway now is part of the building, surrounded with new walls. There is also a new main entrance.

The project was funded by a $9.2 million bond passed by voters in 2015, and construction began in June of 2016. Dore & Whittier was the architecture firm and Bread Loaf Corp. was the contractor.

Visitors Tuesday should enter through the school’s new front entrance, where they will be greeted and taken on tours by middle school students eager to show off the school’s improvements. The open house is 6-7 p.m. with refreshments of cider doughnuts and cider, along with a chance to win raffle prizes from Burton Snowboards and Archie’s Grill.