Court denies town’s request for delay

A federal judge has refused to give the town of Shelburne a five-week delay in a hearing requested by Vermont Railway Inc. to block enforcement of a new local ordinance for storing, handling and distributing hazardous substances.

Shelburne asked to delay the hearing, scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2, so it could collect additional information about the lawsuit, “but it does not identify what additional discovery it is seeking,” U.S. District Court Senior Judge William K. Sessions III said in his ruling. The town wanted the hearing moved to Dec. 4 and 5.

Sessions said there was no need for the delay and it would be unfair.

“The railroad would be prejudiced by such a delay because its expert witness is unavailable in December and one of its trial attorneys expects to be on maternity leave by that time,” Sessions said in his one-page order.

“Both parties have had adequate opportunity to prepare for the hearing,” Sessions wrote. He said the hearing in Burlington “will proceed as scheduled.”

During a court hearing Sept. 25, Sessions issued a temporary restraining order to postpone enforcement of the ordinance against the railroad until this Friday at 5 p.m., but said he would consider extending it two more weeks. After consulting the schedule of the lawyers and witnesses, along with the court’s availability, Sessions scheduled the final hearing for Nov. 1 and 2.

By Oct. 5, Town Attorney Claudine Safar filed a motion to postpone the final hearing until Dec. 4 and 5 and to extend the period both sides had to complete the legal process known as discovery – the exchange of information by the parties before a trial.

Safar, who is with the law firm Monaghan Safar Ducham in Burlington, was on vacation and could not be reached for comment on the judge’s ruling. One of her law partners, Brian Monaghan, said the case continues to move forward.

“We are prepared and look forward to the town having the opportunity to test the facts in court,” he said.

A message left for Selectboard Chairman Gary von Stange was not returned before press time at the Shelburne News on Wednesday.

Vermont Railway had opposed the town’s motion to delay the proceedings.

“It is pleased that the court denied the town’s motion and that this matter will be heard on Nov. 1 and 2 as scheduled,” Marc Heath, an attorney for the railroad, told the Shelburne News.

The railroad had filed written opposition to the delay, saying the two sides had completed essentially all the legal discovery in the lawsuit by the Oct. 13 deadline imposed by Judge Sessions.

The only exception was that all parties agreed two of the experts Shelburne plans to use in court could have their depositions taken before Oct. 25. The schedules of Betsy Richert and Gary Hunter plus Safar’s vacation did not allow for the depositions by Oct. 13, the railroad explained. It said all parties agreed to the extra 12 days.

The railroad maintained there was no reason to delay the hearing or to postpone the deadline for completion of discovery, according to the response by Heath and Jennifer McDonald, both of Downs Rachlin Martin in Burlington.

“The town has completed its discovery,” McDonald and Heath wrote on behalf of the railroad. They noted two witnesses for the railroad, David Wulfson and Jeffrey Nelson, were both deposed by the town before the Oct. 13 deadline.

Both sides also had exchanged witness lists on Oct. 6.

The railroad also objected to the assertion by the Shelburne town attorney that another lawyer could be substituted for McDonald if she was unavailable for the first week in December.

“It would be highly prejudicial, and extremely expensive, to require the railroad’s law firm to prepare substitute counsel who has not been involved in this litigation,” McDonald and Heath wrote in their motion.

Shelburne residents have been told repeatedly by some town officials that the ordinance was discussed for more than three years. The board quickly passed it Aug. 8 to beat a federal court deadline on the following day. The ordinance was approved 3-2, with board chair von Stange, John Kerr, the vice chair, and Dr. Colleen Parker, a board member, in favor. Selectboard members Jerry Storey and Dr. Josh Dein said they opposed the vote and asked for additional time to get more public comments and research.

In its request for the delay, the town maintained it needed more preparation time to defend the ordinance.

The railroad responded saying Shelburne officials knew the ordinance would be contested in court and should have been ready.

At its meeting on Oct. 10, the selectboard made its first attempt to overhaul the ordinance. It began a review of a new draft that “cancels and supersedes” the ordinance passed on Aug. 8. Von Stange said only a few changes were made. The board will continue to review the ordinance Oct. 24.

Last week, the town had asked Judge Sessions to schedule an immediate status conference to try to resolve any issues over the timing of the case.

Unanswered questions

During the Selectboard meeting last week, several questions were asked about the ordinance, but few, if any, answers were provided.

Dein, who had voted against the ordinance, waited until residents had completed their questions before outlining a series of his own questions that he hopes will be answered in writing. Dein’s questions include:

– At what point and who directed the town attorney to draft the ordinance?

– At what point did the attorney hire outside consultants to help draft it?

– Who gave approval for the ordinance to be drafted?

– He also asked how certain sections of the ordinance were developed, including who determined the quantities of certain items that could be stored.

Dein’s inquiry also focuses on a video clip of an exploding oil-tank car that was shown by the town attorney at a public meeting, suggesting that the town might be at risk.

Dein asked what data were available from Vermont and nationally on the number of tank cars or fuel tanks that explode each year, to give an indication of the possible risk in Shelburne. He also asked for the circumstances of the explosions and what were in the tanks.

Von Stange, as chairman, took exception to Dein sending a copy of the proposed questions to the board before the meeting. Von Stange called it a violation of Vermont’s open meeting law.

Dein said he did it in accordance with Vermont’s open meeting law.

Dein said he believed providing copies was proper because he was not trying for a conversation, but rather wanted to make available materials similar to other records that are shared with board members before meetings. He said some of the questions had been asked two weeks earlier and were never answered.

Local resident Thomas Murphy, who has done environmental consulting on hazardous materials, chemical spill emergency response, and facility compliance, also presented several questions, but got few answers.

Murphy, a frequent contributor about the topic at recent board meetings, has maintained the town has provided its residents and businesses with misleading and inaccurate information about the ordinance and extent of the problem. He has provided his own research and has volunteered to work with the town to develop a solution that is appropriate.