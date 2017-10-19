CVU presents “Joseph” musical next weekend

The cast of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” prepare for opening night Oct. 27.

Next weekend, Oct. 27-29, the Champlain Valley Union High School Theatre Program presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The cast, crew, and orchestra includes 85 CVU students as well as a children’s choir featuring 19 pupils from neighboring middle schools.

Performances: Fri.-Sat. Oct. 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. Oct. 29, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8 students and children; $10 general admission. Tickets are on sale now at the school store, and can also be ordered using a ticket order form from the CVU Theatre website sites.google.com/a/cssu.org/cvu-theatre/home.

For more information, call 482-6991.

  

One Response to "CVU presents “Joseph” musical next weekend"

  1. Heather Friedrichsen   October 20, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    CVU has added a show on Thursday 10/26 @ 7pm!!

    Reply

