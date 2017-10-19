CVU presents “Joseph” musical next weekend

Next weekend, Oct. 27-29, the Champlain Valley Union High School Theatre Program presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The cast, crew, and orchestra includes 85 CVU students as well as a children’s choir featuring 19 pupils from neighboring middle schools.

Performances: Fri.-Sat. Oct. 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. Oct. 29, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $8 students and children; $10 general admission. Tickets are on sale now at the school store, and can also be ordered using a ticket order form from the CVU Theatre website sites.google.com/a/cssu.org/cvu-theatre/home.

For more information, call 482-6991.