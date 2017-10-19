New Shelburne gallery, artist working space opens Saturday

A former restaurant building at the foot of Webster Road gets a new lease on life with the grand opening this weekend of Roadhouse Studios, an artist workspace and gallery.

The mother-daughter duo of Gillian and Sherry Senior recently purchased the property, renovated, repainted, and will host an open house with refreshments Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Work by the five resident artists for the studio is already on display. In addition to Sherry Senior, a decorative painter and crafter, other artists with work at the space are Kim Senior of Shelburne, a watercolor and acrylic artist; acrylic painter Bob Arns, of Burlington; watercolor artist Jann LaBelle-Prince and mixed-media artist Johanne D. Yordan, both of Burlington.

The facility will offer art, craft and do-it-yourself classes by its owners and visiting artists as well.

“Our common space is used to exhibit, teach, and collaborate,” Sherry Senior said. “The work of our resident artists is always on display, and in addition we have pop-up shows with visiting artists.”

Classes will encompass a number of disciplines: watercolor, acrylics, drawing, mixed media, and decorative arts and crafts. The owners are open to suggestions for classes as well. Sherry Senior added that regular events they plan would include themes such as “coffee and crafts,” “paint and sip,” and other project-related gatherings. Roadhouse staff and artists also are eager to travel to art-themed parties off-site at homes or other locations.