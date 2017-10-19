Ouimet lodges ethics complaint vs. Parker

The Town of Shelburne’s Ethics Committee will hold a hearing Oct. 30 on whether Dr. Colleen Parker, a member of the Shelburne Selectboard, should be publicly censured for questionable comments she made about volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet.

“Dr. Colleen Parker demeaned my honesty, integrity and expertise when she publicly and falsely accused me of making a deal with the railroad for a new garage for a fire truck in exchange for my testimony criticizing the town’s new hazardous materials ordinance,” Ouimet wrote in a formal complaint to the Ethics Committee.

In a special meeting behind closed doors Friday afternoon, the committee reviewed Ouimet’s charge. The board agreed it was worth looking at more closely and scheduled a hearing for Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the town offices.

In his complaint, the fire chief noted Parker asked whether he was at a federal court hearing in September to testify against the town in the legal fight with Vermont Railway over the ordinance.

The chief, who did not testify in court, said that when he explained he’d been subpoenaed to appear, Parker asked if he had made a deal with the railroad for his testimony.

“Thus, for all intents and purposes, accusing me of unethically, selling my testimony,” Ouimet wrote.

Parker filed a written response disputing the claims. She asked that Ouimet’s complaint against her be rejected. She also asked that Ouimet be publicly censured for filing a “false and misleading affidavit.”

Parker answered the three-paragraph complaint with more than a two-page, single-spaced letter. She pointed out that Ouimet was taking issue with two questions she asked of Ouimet at a selectboard meeting Sept. 26. She quoted her questions from the meeting video:

“Jerry, I’m just curious. Since you were at the court to testify against the town. I’m just curious what your motivation was for that?”

“I also have another question. Is it true that (Vermont Railway president) Mr. Wulfson offered space to house the antique fire truck on railroad land?”

Parker said Ouimet’s complaint based on those two questions was “a distorted and misleading characterization [that] is itself conduct warranting public censure.”

Parker did not respond to a request for an interview before the Shelburne News went to press Wednesday.