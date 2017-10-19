Pierson Library News

Library Director Kevin Unrath would like to thank the residents of Shelburne, as well as the staff, trustees, volunteers, and Friends of Pierson Library for the warm welcome he has received. It is clear that the community loves – and uses – its library!

He would also like to thank members of the Shelburne & Charlotte Garden Club for donating their time and talents to beautifying the library’s front garden. Club members recently weeded extensively and then planted more than 100 bulbs.

Information about the New Library Project Come to Village Wine & Coffee on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. both days, to learn more about the new library and town center project. Have questions? Talk to a member of the committee and have them answered while taking a look at the model.

Crafty Halloween Morning Little ones gather at the library for a morning of simple not-too-spooky holiday crafts. On Friday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m., weave a spider’s web, decorate a haunted house sticker page, and create a special pumpkin treasure box.

Beanie Boo Club Join library volunteer Heather on Friday, Oct. 27, at 3:30 p.m. to create a fun project to share.

Pierson Library at the Halloween Parade Look for the Pierson Library booth after the Halloween Parade on Oct. 29 where you will find Halloween crafts to help celebrate.

Ongoing events:

Minecraft Club for those in grades 5 and up are invited tonight at 6:30 and every Thursday evening in October. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call in advance if you need to use a library computer.

Story Time with Patrice is every Monday morning at 10:30 as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley Library volunteer John Kelley meets individually with those familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips for their genealogical research. Call to make an appointment, 985-5124.

Musical Story Time with Inger Bring your little ones to the library on Thursday mornings at 10:30 for a delightful experience with Inger as she entertains them with songs and stories.