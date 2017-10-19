U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

Project Location: U.S. 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles to the Ferry Road intersection. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

Expect delays this week due to paving of the intermediate and final course between Wildwood West to just south of Ferry Road. Paving operations will require alternating one-way traffic around the construction site.

Crews will also perform general clean up work throughout the project all week.

Drivers are reminded that it is illegal in Vermont to use any handheld portable electronic devices while driving. The law carries fines of up to $200 with points assessed if the violation occurs in a work zone.

For more information, contact Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator, FRP Enterprises at 802-479-6994.