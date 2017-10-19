Vote yes on library bond Nov. 7 or by early ballot — Suzanne Furry-Irish

On Nov. 7, we will vote on a bond to create a vibrant 21st century library, make much-needed improvements to the historic Town Hall, and correct inadequate access for our fire trucks, among other needed changes to the Town Center.

As a former Pierson librarian, I can speak to the inadequacy of the current building, which was not designed as a library.

The single meeting room limits its use as a community center. The youth area is relegated to the basement of the old hall, where the windows are far above the heads of the children. In summer months, I emptied the dehumidifier two or three times a day to keep the books from mildewing; still, some summers they warped.

The elevator is barely serviceable for book carts and handicapped access. The limited computers force a constant waiting list. Books are shelved in the old town records vault!

With rising income inequality, the library serves vital functions for those without internet access and other resources. CVU students must access the internet for homework assignments and research; adults must apply for jobs online. Today, tax forms, complaint filing, reports of all types frequently are available online only. Shelburne has no senior or youth centers and the library serves these groups. Children without print-rich homes can find books and be read to, becoming school-ready and developing a love of learning. Librarians work very hard to battle social inequality in its myriad forms – in ways only a library can.

A forward-thinking library is an asset to any community. It serves the needs of residents. It attracts new residents and increases home values, as do quality schools. It offers resources to all, regardless of income or skills, and teaches new technologies. It fosters learning and affords a meeting place for all ages. Supporting the Library Project will benefit the entire town today – and invest in our future. I urge everyone to vote YES for the Library/Town Center Project on November 7, or now, with an early/absentee ballot available at the Town Clerk’s Office.

Suzanne Furry-Irish

Shelburne