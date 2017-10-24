Shelburne Ethics Committee faces competing complaints; accepts third case

A Shelburne Selectboard member plans to sue the town if its Ethics Committee does not stop investigating her and cancel a scheduled public hearing about her conduct, according to her defense lawyer.

Colleen Parker also will seek to recover her lawyer’s fees and costs from the town “in the unfortunate event that judicial intervention becomes necessary,” attorney Michael J. Regan warned in his two-page letter to the Shelburne Ethics Committee.

The Ethics Committee has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 30 on a complaint by volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet that Parker violated the town’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Ordinance with comments she made at a public Selectboard meeting Sept. 26.

Ouimet is asking the committee to publicly censure Parker for her comments.

At a special meeting on Saturday, the ethics panel found there was probable cause to move forward on a cross-complaint filed by Parker against Ouimet for violating the ethics and conflict of interest code. The panel did not set a date for a hearing on that item.

Ouimet learned about the finding from the Shelburne News when he was called for a comment on Saturday afternoon. The chief said he had done nothing wrong and had nothing to hide.

By Monday morning, he had hired attorney Pietro Lynn of Shelburne to defend him. Lynn said the charge against the chief will be fought on grounds it is baseless.

Also on Saturday, the Ethics Committee disclosed it received a third complaint recently, but declined to say who filed it and whom it is about.

During its Saturday session, the committee briefly went behind closed doors to discuss the third complaint. The committee came back into public session and said it had agreed to resume deliberations on the complaint this Wednesday at 7 p.m. as part of its regular monthly meeting at the town offices.

Parker “is hopeful that this matter can be resolved amicably,” Regan said, but if the case is not dropped, she plans to seek a court injunction to prevent the Oct. 30 public hearing.

Regan, who is a member of the Shelburne Water Commission, did not respond to a request for comment.

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind of activity for the Shelburne Ethics Committee.

During Saturday’s meeting, the committee appeared stymied at times because it did not have outside legal counsel to help with a public records request that Regan filed on behalf of Parker. Several weeks ago, Ethics Chairman Lee Suskin asked the Selectboard to authorize the committee to spend up to $2,500 to consult outside counsel in the event of a complaint filed against a selectboard member or the town manager.

Parker was part of a 3-2 vote against the request. Parker said she thought discussion could wait until the preparation of the 2018-19 annual budget, which goes before voters in March.

The Selectboard holds a regular meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and plans to discuss potential concerns with the Ethics & Conflict of Interest Ordinance.

In a letter to Town Manager Joe Colangelo dated Friday, Regan asks the town manager to gather all emails, letters, memos, reports and other records issued or received by the Shelburne Ethics Committee and Chief Ouimet since Oct. 20, 2014. It was unclear why Regan wants three years’ worth of records.

The Ethics Committee was unsure how to proceed and whether legally Colangelo should take steps that could help Parker defend herself. The records request asks him to locate and share emails by more than two dozen people, including messages that might be on private email accounts.

It is unclear what rationale Parker and her lawyer used to compile the list of names they submitted. For example, selectboard members Jerry Storey and Dr. Josh Dein are on the list, but Chair Gary von Stange and Vice Chair John Kerr, who often vote as a bloc with Parker, were not listed.

Rep. Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, and former state representative Joan Lenes, D-Shelburne, are both on the list. Lenes’ replacement in the House, Rep. Jessica Brumsted, D-Shelburne, is not on the list. She is married to one of Parker’s bosses, Dr. John Brumsted, the president and chief executive of University of Vermont Medical Center. Parker works as an anesthesiologist in the UVM Health Network in Plattsburgh.

Webb, who learned from the Shelburne News that she was on the list, and Lenes both said they had no idea why they were included.

Parker’s email request also lists Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon and four former members of the selectboard: Toni Supple, Tim Pudvar, Chris Boyd, who also was a fire chief, and Jim Talley, who also served as a deputy fire chief; another individual on the list is Ouimet’s wife, Lana Palmer.

The public records request also include: Shelburne Town Democratic Committee Chair Mary Hamilton; several members of the town’s Development Review Board, including Mary Kehoe, Norm Blais and Mark Sammut; justice of the peace Nancy Baker; Linda Riehll (sic); Catherine Collette, Carole and Joe Obuchowski, John King, Davies Allen, John Saar, Ben Eisenberg and Bruce Nuziata.

In addition to individuals, several groups and organizations are named in Regan’s request for email records. It asks for messages by any member of the Shelburne Fire Department, anyone associated with Vermont Railway, and anyone related to Champlain Housing Trust or Harbor Place in Shelburne.

THE COMPLAINT

The battle between Parker and Ouimet stems from comments made at the Sept. 26 Selectboard meeting. The focus is the ongoing legal battle by the town to establish a hazardous substance ordinance that would seriously affect Vermont Railway and its ability to store road salt for later delivery to area towns and the state. A federal court hearing was held the day before, and a full hearing is planned for Nov. 1 and 2.

“Dr. Colleen Parker demeaned my honesty, integrity and expertise when she publicly and falsely accused me of making a deal with the railroad for a new garage for a fire truck in exchange for my testimony criticizing the town’s new hazardous materials ordinance,” Ouimet wrote in his formal complaint to the Ethics Committee.

Parker in her written response said she asked two questions at that meeting, which was attended by about 70 people and recorded on community television. She referred to the meeting video to quote her questions to the fire chief:

“Jerry, I’m just curious. Since you were at the court to testify against the town. I’m just curious what your motivation was for that?”

“I also have another question. Is it true that (Vermont Railway president) Mr. Wulfson offered space to house the antique fire truck on railroad land?”

The fire chief, who did not testify in court, explained he’d been subpoenaed to appear.

“Thus, for all intents and purposes, accusing me of unethically selling my testimony,” Ouimet wrote about the two questions.

Parker called Ouimet’s complaint based on those two questions “a distorted and misleading characterization” and “itself conduct warranting public censure.”

Besides Parker’s written response to Ouimet’s complaint, Regan filed a letter on behalf of his client, saying there was no basis to move forward with the Oct. 30 hearing. He said the complaint was legally defective.

“There was no accusation of wrongdoing, as Mr. Ouimet incorrectly alleges,” Regan said.

The Ethics Committee agreed that Regan’s letter should be taken as a motion to dismiss. The committee did not rule immediately rule on the request.

The committee had said Ouimet’s “complaint and affidavit alleged credible facts sufficient to form a reasonable belief that a violation of the ordinance had occurred.”