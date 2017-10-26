Charlotte Rt. 7 work ends early

Commuters can breathe a sigh of relief when the Ferrisburgh-Charlotte stretch of U.S. Route 7 comes into view. As cooler weather finally makes an appearance in Vermont, roadwork is winding down along the busy stretch.

VTrans Resident Engineer Bob Suckert estimates that the work in Charlotte, which has gone on for the past two summers, is now about 95 percent complete, and is expected to be about 99 percent finished by Dec. 1. Originally, the schedule called for the project to finish in 2018.

The work, completed by Kubricky Construction of Wilton, N.Y., included widening the roadway, replacing the subbase and adding a culvert and drainage, as well as access to a pedestrian trail. The project extended three miles, between the Ferrisburgh-Charlotte town line to just south of Ferry Road in Charlotte, said Francine Perkins, project outreach coordinator for FRP Enterprises, LLC.

There will be little to do next spring, said Suckert, other than potentially replanting any trees that don’t survive winter, and other general cleanup work. Although the original work bid specified a completion date of Oct. 2018, the contractor planned to finish the project in two rather than three seasons.

“They put the resources and time into getting it done faster,” Suckert said, adding that people should still be cautious in the construction area as work will continue through November.