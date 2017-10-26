Community Notes

Red Cross calls for blood donors before the holiday season

With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. This often decreases the amount of donated blood available for patients.

More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help stock the shelves for patients like Emily Bratton, who received several units of blood after the birth of her first child.

“I know that my life was saved because someone, somewhere, was willing to donate their blood,” Bratton said. “There aren’t words to describe how incredibly thankful I am that people are willing to donate blood to help a stranger.”

The Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment to give blood. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Chittenden County Nov. 1-15

Burlington: Nov. 6, 1-7 p.m.; University of Vermont Patrick Gym, 97 Spear Street.

Essex: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way.

Jericho Center: Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mt. Mansfield High School, 211 Browns Trace Road.

Shelburne: Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.

South Burlington: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burlington Moose Lodge 1618, 1636 Williston Road; also 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shaw’s, 570 Shelburne Rd.; Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cathedral Square, 412 Farrell St., Suite 100.

Wheels for Warmth collects, resells tires this weekend

The annual Wheels for Warmth tire collection is this weekend with drop-offs today and Friday and the sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at DuBois Construction in Montpelier.

The Chittenden County drop-off location today and Friday 2-6 p.m. is at Casella Waste Systems, 220 Avenue B, Williston; also at DuBois Construction, 46 Three Mile Bridge Road, Middlesex; and Stowe Events Field Parking Lot, Weeks Hill Road, Stowe.

DMV inspectors at the drop-offs will determine if tires can be sold (safe to use for at least one more season). If so, the donor pays nothing, and can claim as charitable contribution for tax purposes. Tires that cannot be resold may be recycled at $4 per tire.

Wheels for Warmth supports emergency fuel assistance for Vermont families in need, provides DMV-inspected, affordable tires ($30 and less) to Vermonters in need and it recycles unwanted tires.

Since 2005, the Wheels for Warmth program has raised more than $350,000 for emergency fuels assistance, sold nearly 15,000 safe, donated tires, and recycled more than 25,000 unsafe tires.

Grounds for Health receives $200,000 challenge grant

Grounds for Health, an international nongovernmental organization dedicated to the prevention of cervical cancer in developing countries, has received a $200,000 challenge grant. From now until January, every dollar raised in support of the Williston-based nonprofit’s programs in Peru, Ethiopia and Kenya will be matched by a generous anonymous donor.

Thanks to strong local health partners and coffee industry support, Grounds for Health has successfully screened over 80,000 women and treated over 6,000 women.

If the challenge is successful, in 2018 Grounds for Health would like to continue improving its high-quality and innovative programs through the addition of thermo-coagulation as a treatment technology and lay the groundwork to incorporate HPV testing in its single-day model the following year.

Ellen Starr, clinical director at Grounds for Health, said: “Thanks to our anonymous donor and the challenge funds that we hope to raise over the next few months, we will be able to continue to provide prevention services while planning innovations for the future. This is a win-win for women where access to basic medical services is limited.”

More information can be found at groundsforhealth.org.

Vermont Zen Center hosts dinner, auction for hunger relief

The Vermont Zen Center in Shelburne next Sunday, Nov. 5, hosts a Hunger Banquet to raise money and awareness for hunger relief. The event will feature educational talks about hunger’s causes and solutions on both local and world scales, said Zen Center member Kelly Story. Center members will also portray the experiences of people of various income levels, including what people from across the world might eat, she said.

The event will also include a silent auction. Food to be served, as well as auction items, have been donated from local farms, restaurants, and grocery stores; Shelburne Market is among the contributors, Story noted.

Money raised by the Hunger Banquet will be donated to Oxfam, the Shelburne Food Shelf, and the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. The Hunger Banquet will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For tickets or to donate, visit online at vzc.org/HungerBanquet.html.

Claus For Paws handmade hats help shelter animals

Claus For Paws is selling a limited number of handmade knit hats at both Pet Food Warehouse locations in South Burlington and Shelburne. Six designs are available, and all of the sale price will benefit the 2017 Claus For Paws Holiday campaign. Prices range from $20 to $30 and they are on sale now while supplies last.

The holiday campaign will help purchase kennel cleaning supplies, bedding, food, collars, leashes, and toys which will be gifted to local humane societies, shelters, rescue groups, and other animal organizations.

Claus for Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps shelter animals while they await adoption. During the holiday season, look for specially marked “Claus for Paws” donation crates at local businesses including Doggie Styles, Pet Food Warehouse, Dealer.com, Healthy Living, and Guys Farm & Yard. They accept donations of new pet-related items. Information: ClausForPaws.org.