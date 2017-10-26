Ethics complaints roil selectboard

The Shelburne Selectboard again has balked at authorizing its Ethics Committee a chance to hire independent legal counsel in the wake of three complaints filed over the operation of the town.

The latest refusal came Tuesday night in the wake of disclosure that one of the Shelburne Selectboard members plans to sue the town if the Ethics Committee does not stop investigating her and cancel a scheduled public hearing next Monday about her conduct.

Dr. Colleen Parker, the member, also will seek to recover her lawyer’s fees and costs from the town “in the unfortunate event that judicial intervention becomes necessary,” her defense attorney Michael J. Regan warned in a letter to the town.

The Ethics Committee has scheduled a hearing for Monday night on a complaint by volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet that Parker violated the town’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Ordinance with comments she made Sept. 26 at a public Selectboard meeting. The largely attended meeting also was aired live on the local cable access channel.

Ouimet is asking the committee to publicly censure Parker for her comments.

Ouimet’s case and two other complaints were expected to be discussed when the Ethics Committee held its regular meeting on Wednesday evening, after the Shelburne News goes to press this week.

At a special meeting this past Saturday, the ethics panel found there was probable cause to move forward on a cross-complaint filed by Parker against Ouimet for violating the ethics and conflict of interest code. The panel did not set a date for a hearing in that case.

Ouimet learned about the finding from the Shelburne News when he was called for a comment on Saturday afternoon. The chief said he had done nothing wrong and had nothing to hide.

By Monday morning, he had hired attorney Pietro Lynn of Shelburne to defend him. Lynn said the charge against the chief will be fought on grounds it is baseless.

Also on Saturday, the Ethics Committee disclosed it received a third complaint recently, but declined to say who filed it and whom it is about.

During its Saturday session, the committee briefly went behind closed doors to discuss the third complaint. The committee came back into public session and said it had agreed to resume deliberations on the complaint Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the town offices.

Also on the Wednesday Ethics Committee agenda was continued discussion about the panel’s pending request to be pre-authorized to spend up to $2,500 if it needs to get outside counsel for a complaint involving a member of the Selectboard or the town manager. The Selectboard has rejected the idea at a couple of recent meetings. Chairman Gary von Stange maintains that spending is up to Town Manager Joe Colangelo.

Parker “is hopeful that this matter can be resolved amicably,” Regan said, but if the case is not dropped, she plans to seek a court injunction to prevent the Oct. 30 public hearing.

Regan, who is a member of the Shelburne Water Commission, has not responded to a request for comment from the Shelburne News.

After noting Ouimet has the full support of members of his fire department, Von Stange said he was fully backing Parker because she was part of the Selectboard.

“I’m sticking with a member of my team,” von Stange said.

Board’s refusal

During the Tuesday night meeting, Selectboard member Dr. Josh Dein made a motion to add to the agenda whether to consider directing the town manager or designee “to grant the active and urgent request” from the Ethics Committee for authorization to spend up to $2,500 to hire independent legal counsel in preparation for the complaint hearing on Monday and related matters.

Von Stange asked Dein if he thought it was appropriate to be added to the agenda. Dein said yes, noting he had confirmed it was proper with the Shelburne Town Attorney and the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office.

“Funny, that’s not what they told me,” von Stange said, bringing laughter from the crowd. He said the Vermont League of Cities and Towns citing a handout that believes only urgent matters should be added to the agenda at the start of the meeting.

Colangelo then told the board he had to recuse himself from any discussion and left the room. Parker said she also would leave to “avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Thomas Murphy of Martindale Road noted the Selectboard at its last meeting had deleted three agenda items and added one item for action. After comments from the public and debate by the four remaining Selectboard members, the motion to add the agenda item was rejected when the board deadlocked 2-2.

Von Stange and Vice Chair John Kerr, who has resigned effective next Tuesday, were against adding the issue to the agenda. Dein and Selectboard member Jerry Storey favored discussion.

Colangelo, who said he had drafted a statement before the meeting in anticipation of having to remove himself from the meeting, said he “has a fundamental conflict of interest” in the case. He said he thought it was improper to be pressured to do something that he has sole discretion over.

Colangelo, later during a break in the meeting, declined to say if he was directly involved in the third complaint. He said told the Shelburne News he was unable to answer whether he had filed the third complaint or was the focus of the complaint.

Toward the end of the Selectboard meeting, there was general discussion about potential concerns with the Ethics & Conflict of Interest Ordinance.

Storey, who as a municipal manager for several towns in Maine before retiring, said he thought some changes might have to be made to the ordinance and procedures. He said he thought the ordinance was good, but eventually he found some obvious problems upon a closer read.

“I fault myself,” he said. He said the ordinance puts the town manager in a compromising and conflicting situation.

“Everything was fine until there was a case,” Storey said.

He suggested there should be some alternative to going to the manager for funding when the manager might have a conflict of interest. He said perhaps the town moderator or somebody outside could be designated.

Storey noted the Town Attorney works for the Selectboard and wouldn’t be available for use.

Kerr said he was miffed that no member of the Ethics Committee had come to the Selectboard Meeting to discuss the issue. Storey said they had made previous requests for money and may believe that now with cases pending that they can’t.

Storey also noted the Ethics Committee also might need money to pay for outside expertise for other types of complaints such as cases that may involve accounting or engineering, for example.

Public records

The past two weeks have been a whirlwind of activity for the Shelburne Ethics Committee.

During Saturday’s meeting, the committee appeared stymied at times because it did not have outside legal counsel to help with a public records request that Regan filed on behalf of Parker.

In a letter to Colangelo dated Friday, Regan asks the town manager to gather all emails, letters, memos, reports and other records issued or received by the Shelburne Ethics Committee and Chief Ouimet since Oct. 20, 2014. It was unclear why Regan wants three years’ worth of records.

The Ethics Committee on Saturday was unsure how to proceed and whether legally Colangelo should take steps that could help Parker defend herself. The records request asks him to locate and share emails by more than two dozen people, including messages that might be on private email accounts.

On Tuesday afternoon Colangelo told the Shelburne News he intends to only provide the emails that involve him and that must be turned over under the law. Colangelo said it will be up to the Ethics Committee and others to respond about their emails. He said he does not have time to do the legwork to answer Regan’s request.

It is unclear what rationale Parker and her lawyer used to compile the list of names they submitted. For example, selectboard members Storey and Dein are on the list, but von Stange, the chair, and Kerr, the vice chair – who often vote as a bloc with Parker, were not listed.

Rep. Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, and former state representative Joan Lenes, D-Shelburne, are both on the list. Lenes’ replacement in the House, Rep. Jessica Brumsted, D-Shelburne, is not on the list. She is married to one of Parker’s bosses, Dr. John Brumsted, the president and chief executive of University of Vermont Medical Center. Parker works as an anesthesiologist in the UVM Health Network in Plattsburgh.

Webb, who learned from the Shelburne News that she was on the list, and Lenes both said they had no idea why they were included.

Parker’s email request also lists Shelburne Town Clerk Diana Vachon and four former members of the selectboard: Toni Supple, Tim Pudvar, Chris Boyd, who also was a fire chief, and Jim Talley, who also served as a deputy fire chief; another individual on the list is Ouimet’s wife, Lana Palmer.

The public records request also include: Shelburne Town Democratic Committee Chair Mary Hamilton; several members of the town’s Development Review Board, including Mary Kehoe, Norm Blais and Mark Sammut; justice of the peace Nancy Baker; Linda Riehll (sic); Catherine Collette, Carole and Joe Obuchowski, John King, Davies Allen, John Saar, Ben Eisenberg and Bruce Nuziata.

In addition to individuals, several groups and organizations are named in Regan’s request for email records. It asks for messages by any member of the Shelburne Fire Department, anyone associated with Vermont Railway, and anyone related to Champlain Housing Trust or Harbor Place in Shelburne.

The complaint

The battle between Parker and Ouimet stems from comments made at the Sept. 26 Selectboard meeting. The focus is the ongoing legal battle by the town to establish a hazardous substance ordinance that would seriously affect Vermont Railway and its ability to store road salt for later delivery to area towns and the state. A federal court hearing was held the day before, and a full hearing is planned for Nov. 1 and 2.

“Dr. Colleen Parker demeaned my honesty, integrity and expertise when she publicly and falsely accused me of making a deal with the railroad for a new garage for a fire truck in exchange for my testimony criticizing the town’s new hazardous materials ordinance,” Ouimet wrote in his formal complaint to the Ethics Committee.

Parker in her written response said she asked two questions at that meeting, which was attended by about 70 people and recorded on community television. She referred to the meeting video to quote her questions to the fire chief:

“Jerry, I’m just curious. Since you were at the court to testify against the town. I’m just curious what your motivation was for that?”

“I also have another question. Is it true that (Vermont Railway president) Mr. Wulfson offered space to house the antique fire truck on railroad land?”

The fire chief, who did not testify in court, explained he’d been subpoenaed to appear.

Parker’s questioning drew a sharp rebuke from fellow board member Jerry Storey.

“I think this is over the line,” Storey said. “Enough is enough. Enough is enough, really.”

Storey said personal attacks should not be part of town business. He said the board needed to re-focus.

The chief in his written compliant objected to the two questions.

“Thus, for all intents and purposes, accusing me of unethically selling my testimony,” Ouimet wrote.

Parker called Ouimet’s complaint based on those two questions “a distorted and misleading characterization” and “itself conduct warranting public censure.”

Besides Parker’s written response to Ouimet’s complaint, Regan filed a letter on behalf of his client, saying there was no basis to move forward with the hearing on Monday. He said the complaint was legally defective.

“There was no accusation of wrongdoing, as Mr. Ouimet incorrectly alleges,” Regan said.

The Ethics Committee agreed that Regan’s letter should be taken as a motion to dismiss. The committee did not rule immediately rule on the request.

The committee had said Ouimet’s “complaint and affidavit alleged credible facts sufficient to form a reasonable belief that a violation of the ordinance had occurred.”