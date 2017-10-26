Halloween Parade Sunday

By Rosalyn Graham

Shelburne Village will be filled with a colorful crowd on Sunday as brightly costumed folks of all ages, from tiny tots to elders, march in the 44th annual Rotary Halloween Parade, ride on floats with themes that range from funny to spooky, or line the streets as spectators, many of them in colorful costumes as well.

Rotary has organized the Shelburne Parade for many years, in cooperation with the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Department. This year, an invitation has gone out to neighboring towns, Charlotte and Hinesburg, in recognition of the Rotary Club broadening its outreach as the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club.

Floats will begin lining up at 12:45 p.m. at Shelburne Shopping Park. The parade begins at 2 p.m. Marchers, floats, antique cars and trucks and golf carts with costumed volunteers handing out candy will follow the route south on Falls Road, east to Bacon Drive, looping through the Bacon Drive neighborhood, and back to the shopping center.

When the parade is done, everyone heads to the Town Center until 4:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating, the costume contest and games organized by the Parks and Recreation Department. Bring a canned good donation for the Food Shelf and get a special Halloween prize. The Fire Station will be the spot for free food and music. Pierson Library folks will have a fun craft activity set up as well.

Some background: The Halloween Parade began in 1973 by Patricia Kingsland and her mother (the first few years were a hike from the Town Hall around the center of the village and back). It was adopted by Charlotte Shelburne Rotary under the guidance of Rotarian Irv Rose a few years later. This year’s parade chairman is Richard Fox. Questions can be directed to him at rfox@foxlawvt.com and questions about entering a float should be directed to float chair Judy Christensen, Judith.christensen@uvm.edu.