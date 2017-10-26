Parks & Rec News

Fall Drawing with Young Rembrandts Oct.31 through Dec. 12. This program is open to kids in grades K-5 and will expose students to important artistic themes and concepts through art history lessons as well as adorable creations that will melt your heart! Fee: $80. At Shelburne Community School, Tuesdays 2:05-3:15 p.m.

Gentle Yoga Class: Nov. 2 through Dec. 21 (no class Nov. 9 or 23) Join Kay Boyce, certified yoga instructor, for this class focusing on good alignment, stretches and simple assists. You will build strength, tone muscle and find new flexibility and leave class feeling taller, more focused and lighter. Great for those new to yoga, challenged with an injury, or who simply want to enhance their personal yoga practice. Bring your own mat and a cotton blanket or large beach towel. Fee: $55. Thursdays, 9-10 a.m.

Tai Chi for Health & Wellness: Nov. 6 through Dec. 20 (no class Nov. 22) Join instructor Chris Curtis to learn a fun and relaxing, joint-safe activity that can be done standing or sitting by just about anyone. Based on Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi for Arthritis program, and recommended by the Arthritis Foundation, this program is proven to improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and keep joints mobile. It can also improve concentration, memory, balance, strength, blood pressure and energy levels. Studies show that participation in tai chi can reduce recurrent falls by 70 percent. This class meets twice weekly on Mondays and Wednesdays. Beginner Level 1: 9-10 a.m. Sun 73 (Level 2): 10:15-11:15 a.m. Preregistration required. Free.