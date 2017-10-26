Pierson Library News

Tonight: Local Author Michael Haugh will be talking about his book “The 1778 Battle of Shelburne: At Peirson’s Farm” at 6:30 p.m. Learn a bit more of Shelburne’s history during the American Revolution. Copies will be available for purchase and signing.

Information about the new library project: Come to Village Wine & Coffee on Friday and Saturday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. both days, to learn more about the new library and town center project. Have questions? Talk to a member of the Steering Committee while sipping coffee and taking a look at the model. Also look for the Steering Committee’s table at the Halloween Parade!

Crafty Halloween morning: Little ones gather at the library for a morning of simple not-too-spooky holiday crafts. On Friday, at 10:30 a.m., weave a spider’s web, decorate a haunted house sticker page, and create a special pumpkin treasure box.

Beanie Boo Club: Join library volunteer Heather on Friday at 3:30 p.m. to create a fun project to share.

Pierson Library at the Halloween Parade: Look for the Pierson Library booth after the Halloween Parade on Sunday where you will find Halloween crafts to help celebrate.

Maker Club: Calling on all students in 5th grade and up who love to build, tinker and create! Join us for the Maker Club on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. as we start another project. Please call 985-5124 to register in advance so we will have enough space and materials for everyone.

Introduction to Genealogy: Library volunteer John Kelley will lead Part 2 of his Intro to Genealogy class in Meeting Room 2 in the Town Offices on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Part 3 will be Nov. 15, same time and location.

Life as Poetry, Poetry as Life: Join local poets Sarah W. Bartlett and Anne Averyt who will read from their recent collections on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. Participate in a conversation about the resiliency of the human spirit, and living life as poetry and writing the poetry of life.

Harry Potter Trivia is back: Come Friday, Nov. 3 at 3:30 p.m. for our Harry Potter trivia contest. Players will be sorted into houses and get to test their knowledge of all things Harry Potter as a team. Excellent snacks and prizes to be had at this fun event. All ages welcome. Call 985-5124 to register in advance.

Ongoing programs:

Minecraft Club for those in grades 5 and up are invited tonight at 6:30 and every Thursday evening through November except Thanksgiving. Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call in advance if you need to use a library computer.

Story Time with Patrice is every Monday morning at 10:30 as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patrons will enjoy.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help with John Kelley: Library volunteer John Kelley meets individually with those familiar with genealogy to share and explore sources and tips for their genealogical research. Call to make an appointment, 985-5124.

Musical Story Time with Inger Bring your little ones to the library on Thursday mornings at 10:30 for a delightful experience with Inger as she entertains them with songs and stories.