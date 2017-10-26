Selectboard debates how to replace Kerr

The Shelburne Selectboard has agreed to accept applications and letters of interest until Nov. 7 for a scheduled vacancy on its board.

Vice Chairman John Kerr is stepping down effective Tuesday and unless he withdraws his letter, the board will need to find a replacement, according to Chairman Gary von Stange. Kerr, in thanking voters during a meeting Tuesday night, was clear withdrawing his resignation was not going to happen.

The Selectboard agreed on most of the procedures to find a replacement, but are split on whether the decision should be made in public or behind closed doors. While the applications are public and the interviews will be conducted in open session, von Stange said he wants to go behind closed doors when the candidates are discussed.

Dr. Josh Dein, a Selectboard member, said in the interest of transparency, he favored the discussion in open session. Selectboard member Jerry Storey supported Dein’s call for the public to hear what the board members are thinking.

The person selected will serve until Town Meeting Day in March. Kerr is part-way through his two-year term. He cited what he believes is a lack of civility that has overtaken town government and the community.

Under von Stange’s proposal, the board after public interviews, would go into secret session and discuss the candidates. Once a majority of the four remaining Selectboard members agreed on a candidate, the public session would resume. Appointments, to be official, have to be conducted in public session under Vermont’s Open Meeting Law.

The law is silent about straw votes in private sessions.

Von Stange said the board is coming up on a busy time with extra meetings to prepare the annual town budget for 2018-19. He said he believed it was essential for any candidate to attend a day-long Dec. 14 budget workshop where department meet with the board to discuss their requests.

Dein outlined a public process for the selection where each board member would rank the candidates on a written ballot.

As Dein described his idea, Kerr urged him to move because the hour was late. Von Stange at the end of the presentation said he had no interest in Dein’s proposal.

Parker said she would like to learn more about the process and have time to digest it.

Dein said his public approach was in the spirit of a request made at the outset of Tuesday’s meeting by Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette for town residents to come together and be more respectful in their debate.

“Let’s start fresh,” Dein said.

In other action, the Selectboard approved amendments to the new local ordinance for storing, handling and distributing of hazardous substances. The ordinance at the heart of a court dispute with Vermont Railway Inc.

Some people asked the board to table the amendments or refrain from enforcing the ordinance.

Von Stange said ignoring the amendments would leave the town with an ordinance that people found more objectionable.

During a federal lawsuit between the town and Vermont Railway, Shelburne agreed to not enforce the ordinance while the issue was resolved. A federal judge has twice issued orders blocking the town from enforcing ordinance. A two-day hearing is set next week in U.S. District Court.

The board voted 3-2 to end the public hearing on the ordinance and again to adopt the changes: von Stange, Kerr and Dr. Colleen Parker in favor; Dein and Storey opposed.

“Wow,” exclaimed a resident in the back of the meeting room.