Ethics Committee postpones Parker case; Requests a replacement panel to handle 3rd complaint

The Shelburne Ethics Committee has postponed Monday’s hearing on whether Selectboard member Dr. Colleen Parker violated the town’s Ethics and Conflict of Interest Ordinance with comments she directed at the Shelburne Volunteer Fire chief at a public meeting last month.

And in an unusual request, the committee has asked the Shelburne Selectboard to appoint a temporary replacement ethics panel to handle the third – and so far, confidential – complaint it has received in the past two weeks.

The selectboard now is scheduled to meet Monday at 7 p.m. to consider how to move forward and the ethics committee’s work is at a standstill.

At its regular meeting on Wednesday, the committee decided to postpone a hearing meant for Monday to review Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet’s complaint against Parker due to a scheduling conflict, committee Vice Chair Tom Little said. Parker is unable to appear Monday. That hearing has not been rescheduled.

The committee also decided that Parker’s counter-claim that Ouimet defamed her by making his complaint is worthy of a hearing, but that has not been scheduled yet, either.

Adding another wrinkle, Town Manager Joe Colangelo also questions whether the ethics committee can hear a complaint against the fire chief, saying the chief is not covered by the ethics ordinance. The committee interprets it differently.

Before anything further happens with the Ouimet-Parker items, however, the selectboard apparently will get involved next.

The ethics committee on Friday afternoon told the Shelburne News that all of its members agreed they must recuse themselves from reviewing a complaint filed Oct. 20, the details of which so far have not been made public. The selectboard is being asked to appoint a stand-in committee for that case.

The selectboard has called a special meeting for Monday to consider appointing a temporary replacement committee. Under the ethics ordinance, the selectboard is supposed to solicit volunteers from among residents who are willing to serve on the committee. The regular board has five members and one alternate, but it was unclear how many the Selectboard would pick. No timeline is mentioned on the meeting agenda.

Details of the complaint in question – who filed it and its target – are all considered confidential. The ethics panel only makes that information public if they decide a complaint merits action.

That sets up an interesting scenario because the Selectboard members could appoint residents to a special committee who may later determine they have a conflict of interest that prevents them from reviewing the complaint.

Phone and email messages left this weekend for Selectboard Chairman Gary von Stange were not returned before this story was posted. The cancellation of the complaint hearing, the disqualification of the ethics committee, and the need to find a temporary replacement panel are all part of a tumultuous two weeks for Shelburne town government.

The selectboard is to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the town offices.

– The Shelburne News will update this story as needed. Look for a full story in Thursday's print edition.


