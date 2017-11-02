Town, railroad back in court

A two-day hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington concerning the legal dispute between the Vermont Railway and the town of Shelburne began Wednesday morning.

The railroad is asking Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III to approve a permanent injunction to block the town of Shelburne from enforcing an ordinance regulating the storing, handling, and distributing of hazardous substances.

Vermont Railway maintains the Shelburne Selectboard rushed to pass the ordinance, 3-2, during a meeting Aug. 8 without proper scientific and impact studies and failed to provide local residents and businesses with enough time for adequate comments and investigation.

The town has tried to delay the federal court hearing several times, but Sessions has rejected the efforts.

The railroad maintains the Shelburne Selectboard is trying to effectively shut down the railroad’s transloading facility. The $5.5 million facility is used to store road salt distributed to Vermont towns and the state of Vermont during winter.

The first witness in court Wednesday morning was Vermont Railway President David Wulfson, who explained the railroad’s Shelburne operation. The facility can store up to 80,000 tons of salt that arrives by train and is off-loaded into two large sheds to be distributed by truck throughout the region.

At issue is a move by the Shelburne Selectboard to limit the salt storage capacity by law to a maximum of 550 tons on any property. That’s slightly more than the capacity of the town’s salt shed but would put the railroad facility in violation.

Wulfson told the court that having a large quantity of salt on hand to draw from is important to the railroad’s customers, particularly municipalities, that need to draw from it on a regular basis. He likened keeping a vastly smaller stockpile to firefighters only being able to bring water to a fire in 5-gallon buckets.

The town is arguing that it has authority under its overall police powers to restrict the railroad and that the ordinance is legal. Sessions has put the ordinance on hold.

Railroad lawyer Marc Heath began laying the groundwork to try to show the ordinance targeted Vermont Railway.

Town attorney Claudine Safar objected. She noted it was the ordinance that was amended by the Selectboard on October 24 that is relevant, not the original document passed August 8. Sessions ruled both are relevant and will allow the comparison of the two versions.

It was not immediately known how soon the judge might rule in the case once the testimony is completed. The court has allowed for each side to have five hours for testimony over Wednesday and Thursday this week. The hearing was just underway as the Shelburne News went to print on Wednesday.

The railroad initially filed the civil lawsuit in January 2016 against Shelburne and Town Manager Joe Colangelo, who also serves as the zoning administrator. The railroad maintains the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act overrides the claim by the town of Shelburne that it has police powers to regulate the railroad.

The railroad argues that the hazardous materials handling ordinance was rushed through this summer in response to two court orders imposed by Sessions on June 29, 2016, and a year later on June 28, 2017, both favoring the railroad.