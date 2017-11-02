Vt.-N.H. Girl Scout Council receives 50k matching grant

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has received a $50,000 matching challenge from a New Hampshire Girl Scout family.

Patricia Casey, the council’s director of advancement, said the family, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged $50,000 toward the Unleashing Her Potential campaign. The challenge will be on the table once $200,000 has been raised by the council toward the same campaign by Sept. 30, 2018. The first $100,000 of the $200,000 goal must be committed by Dec. 29, Casey said. Raising half the larger amount will trigger the first contribution of $25,000, she explained.

The Unleashing Her Potential campaign provides girls with meaningful, innovative leadership development programs and helps transform the council’s camp properties, allowing the scouts to help the more than 10,000 girls they serve to flex their leadership muscles, try new and exciting experiences in STEM and beyond, and discover the outdoors through hiking, camping, archery, and more.

To learn more or to donate visit girlscoutsgwm.org.