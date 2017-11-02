Wastewater system will get upgrades in 2018

The Shelburne Selectboard last week approved a contract to upgrade the town wastewater collection system. S.D. Ireland was the lowest of five bidders and won a $1,448,553 contract for a project to begin April 30 and finish next November, according to Water Quality Superintendent Chris Robinson.

Called the Sewer Collection System Improvements Project, the work will take place at various locations around town, including the Webster Road pump station; sewer line replacement on Harbor Road between Turtle Lane and the railroad tracks, on Falls Road between Route 7 and Church Street and also near the Marsette Road intersection; and the Falls Bridge pump station.

The project will be paid from a $3 million bond that voters approved two years ago. This work encompasses improvements to the collection system; another phase will focus on upgrades to the treatment facility, Robinson said.

