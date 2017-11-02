Windstorm brings damage, disruption

Tree roots reaching skyward were an uncharacteristically common sight during Monday morning’s commute after an overnight storm blew through, toppling trees and knocking out power in much of the area and around Vermont as the workweek got underway.

Local schools, Hinesburg Town Hall, and various businesses were closed Monday and even Tuesday as fallen tree limbs made driving challenging and electricity remained off in many buildings.

At the Village Cemetery on Falls Road in Shelburne, a downed tree rested against several tombstones, branches so thick it was impossible to tell what potential damage might lie underneath.

As residents head into the weekend with storm cleanup chores on their to-do lists, the folks at the Chittenden Solid Waste District offered some tips on how to dispose of woody debris from branches to entire trees:

Keep wood separate from leaves and yard debris. Drop-off centers take both but need to collect them separately because they go to different destinations.

Make sure your wood is under the size requirements. The maximum length for branches and tree trunks is 6 feet, with a maximum diameter of 24 inches. If the wood in your yard exceeds these dimensions, cut it down to size before you load up.

Be sure your load isn’t too big for the facility. Each location has different space availability, and a different limit on the amount of wood accepted. (See list.)

When you’re ready, bring your wood to any of the following facilities. Check the quantity limits before you go.

McNeil Wood & Yard Waste Depot (Preferred)

111 Intervale Rd., Burlington

Hours (until mid-November): Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: No charge; no quantity limit.

CSWD Drop-Off Center Williston

Location: 1492 Redmond Rd.

Hours: Mon – Sat 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: No charge for up to 6 cubic yards; $5 per yard after limit.

CSWD Drop-Off Center South Burlington

Location: 87 Landfill Rd. (off Patchen Road)

Hours: Mon., Tues., Thurs., Sat. 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Fri. 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: No charge for up to 3 cubic yards; $10 per yard after limit.

CSWD Drop-Off Center Richmond

Location: 80 Rogers Lane (off Rte. 117)

Hours: Tues., Sat. 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Thurs. 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: No charge for up to 3 cubic yards; $10 per yard after limit.