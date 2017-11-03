Saturday tours of Vt. Railway salt facility postponed 

By MIKE DONOGHUE

Organizers say they need to postpone a pair of educational tours for Shelburne residents planned for Saturday at the new salt transload facility operated by Vermont Railway.

The delay of the two afternoon tours is due to the pending lawsuit between the railroad and the town of Shelburne in U.S. District Court, according to John King, one of the event organizers.

A two-day court hearing ended late Thursday afternoon. Both sides have been given until Nov. 20 to file supporting memorandums of law for their respective positions.

Lawyers for Vermont Railway have determined the information sharing tours should not proceed until the federal court renders its decision, King told the Shelburne News.

King said organizers hope to reschedule the public tours promptly at the facility off U.S. Route 7 near Harbor Industries north of the village.

The idea for the tours came from various parties to allow residents of Shelburne to learn more about the operation of the facility, along with the safety and environmental steps undertaken in designing the $5.5 million center, which was approved by the town and the state.

King said VRR President David Wulfson, his staff and others involved are disappointed, but remain committed being transparent and informing the public. Officials from the construction firm Wright & Morrissey and the environmental engineering firm VHB also were expected to be on hand to discuss the approved site permits and development.