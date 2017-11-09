Parks & Rec News

Youth Basketball Deadline is Nov. 17 Basketball season is just around the corner. Kids in grades 1-8 can sign up for this popular recreational program that emphasizes the basics of the sport, teamwork, and sportsmanship. This is a non-competitive league with one scheduled practice a week and games on Saturdays. Grades 1-2 are co-ed, and will practice and scrimmage on Saturday mornings only. Grades 3-8 have separate girls and boys teams that play teams from other local recreation departments. Practices will begin in December. The season begins the first week of January and continues until February school break. Games will be played both in Shelburne and out of town. Registration fee: $40 (includes uniform t-shirt to keep) Volunteer coaches are always needed. Please contact the recreation office at 985-9551 to help.

Register for the Bolton Valley After School Program Registration is open for 7th and 8th graders and it opens up to 5th and 6th graders on Nov. 15. Register online or by using the hard copy form. Deadline is Jan. 5 but it may fill up sooner. No refunds will be given after the registration deadline. See the Parks and Recreation page at shelburnevt.org for program dates and fees.

After School Fitness Kids in grades 5-8 meet right after school to improve general conditioning including a focus on core, strength, agility, flexibility and cardiovascular fitness. ​Participants of any ability are welcome to join as workouts are adjusted to the individual fitness level in a non-competitive environment. ​Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 2:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. and Thursdays 3:10-4:10 p.m. Nov.14 to Dec. 14 (no classes Thanksgiving week) Fee: $100/session at the Shelburne Field House with ​instructor Nick Mead. Pre-registration is required.

​Snowmobile Safety Course This 6-hour course provides the opportunity to earn the certification necessary to legally operate on Vermont’s Statewide Snowmobile Trails System. Participants must attend all classes to be eligible for certification. State law requires that all Vermont snowmobile operators born after July 1, 1983, who are 12 years of age or older, must take and pass a state-approved snowmobile safety course. Class dates are Dec. 4-6 from 6-8 p.m. The class will be held at the Shelburne Town Activity Room for a $15 fee. Pre-registration is required no later than Nov. 29.

Find these programs and more in the Fall/Winter Program Brochure or online at shelburnevt.org.