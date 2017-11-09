Pierson Library News

Tonight – Minecrafters Every Thursday this month except Thanksgiving, the Minecraft Club for those in fifth grade and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call 985-5124 in advance if you need to use a library computer. Snacks.

Library closed Saturday, Nov.11 in commemoration of Veterans Day.

Tech Tutoring Week Need some pointers on how best to use your iPhone, iPad or other electronic device? Call to schedule a an appointment during the week of Nov.13-17 to get all of your questions answered.

Story Time with Patrice happens every Monday morning in November at 10:30 as she reads aloud stories that even our youngest patron will enjoy.

Tuesday Night Book Club The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on Nov.14 to discuss “An Officer and A Spy” by Robert Harris, a historical novel about the Dreyfus affair. Copies are available at the library desk.

Wednesday Morning Book Club The group meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 to discuss “The Weight of Water” by Anita Shreve.

Opera Talk Join local opera expert Toni Hill Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. for a screening of a classic film by Luis Buneul. The film is considered to be a masterpiece of satire and surrealism and is the basis for a groundbreaking new production at the Metropolitan Opera, which will be simulcast in HD in theaters on Nov. 18. Light refreshments will be served. After the film, Toni will talk about the values reflected in the plot and the challenges arising when cinema is converted to opera.

Basics of essential oils with Suzanne Interactive workshop on Nov. 17 at 4:30 p.m. to learn about essential oils, starting to use oils, and more.

Knitting 4 Peace. Bring your knitting needles or crochet hooks on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. to make items to be sent around the world for those in need. Patterns and some yarn available, as well as instructors and moral support.