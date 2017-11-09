U.S. Rt. 7 Reconstruction Update

Project Location: U.S. 7 from the Ferrisburgh/Charlotte town line north for three miles north to the Ferry Road Intersection.

This project is nearing completion well ahead of schedule. Crews are working to complete all scheduled work for the project within the next month. Work will be subject to a final inspection by VTrans representatives, which may result in additional punch list items.

Work this week will include:

General cleanup work throughout the project all week.

Crews will continue addressing punch list items throughout the project.

Due to wet weather, line striping was postponed to occur midweek.

Traffic: Alternating one-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers for the shoulder work and line striping, resulting in short traffic delays.