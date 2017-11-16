Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf Turkey Round-up

The Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf is asking the community to help provide 3,500 turkeys to distribute this Thanksgiving to food insecure families in Chittenden County.

Donors can drop off turkeys and donations through the weekend at 228 N. Winooski Avenue. In addition to turkeys, the food shelf would also accept turkey breasts and roasts to count toward this goal. Thanksgiving fixings such as mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, corn, and green beans are also needed.

Donations of Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings can help hungry Vermonters, including working families, seniors, and people with disabilities, get through this holiday season.

Hours for donors: today and Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkey giveaway days: today 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday to Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The food shelf also hosts a community Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf is the largest direct service emergency food provider in Vermont, serving approximately 11,000 people each year. Information: feedingchittenden.org.