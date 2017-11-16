Fire destroys Hinesburg barn, kills piglets

Last Wednesday morning, fire destroyed a large tool shed and storage barn and killed several piglets on the Charlotte-Hinesburg Road.

Firefighters and emergency services from four communities responded to the blaze at 6:05 a.m., according to the Hinesburg Fire Department.

The structure was located at 2594 Charlotte Rd. While en route, Hinesburg units were updated that it was fully involved and animals could be heard inside the barn, fire officials said.

Hinesburg requested aid from tanker and engine crews in Charlotte, Shelburne, Monkton and Starksboro. Unfortunately, upon arrival the building was deemed a total loss. Firefighters acted to protect nearby structures and extinguish the fully involved barn, they said.

“The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes, at which time crews started the long task of overhaul and extinguishing any hot spots,” said Eric Spivak, a Hinesburg fire department spokesman. “The buildings, a tractor and other farm equipment were a total loss.”

Although no injuries were reported, several piglets lost their lives as a result of the fire, according to a fire department social media post by communications coordinator Doug Schmidt. It was unclear from several sources whether it was four or six young pigs that died.

Fire officials said they don’t suspect foul play was the cause of the fire.

Hinesburg fire thanked the other units for assisting as well as the Shelburne Communications Center for dispatching help and Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue for providing emergency medical services standby.