Saluting Shelburne’s master mechanic, Mike Gill, as he enters retirement

By Colleen Haag

After 33 years of service to the Shelburne Highway Department, Mike Gill retired last week. Mike is dedicated, talented, unassuming, and helpful to everyone he encounters. His accolades from friends, coworkers and department personnel would no doubt fill many pages of this paper.

Here are some observations and reflections by some of the people who worked with Mike and knew him well.

Mike was hired in October 1984 by Highway Superintendent Paul Goodrich and subsequently became the town mechanic. “Since this time he has worked on all town vehicles and equipment from small saws to highway dump trucks, police cruisers, ambulances and fire trucks. Mike Gill will be a hard person to replace. He can fix everything, and if there was a question, he would go online to figure it out,” Goodrich said.

Town finance director Peter Frankenburg offered some insight as to how valuable a role Mike played in his position. “Mike maintain(ed) over 40 Town vehicles and pieces of equipment — from fire trucks to lawn mowers. Mike has always taken this responsibility seriously and never let a vehicle or piece of equipment be used if it is not safe. The resale value of vehicles Mike maintains is always high, as potential buyers know the equipment has been maintained properly. His knowledge of how to maintain and repair virtually anything combined with his commitment to be sure all equipment is in proper working order has been a huge asset to the Town.”

Police officer Dan Eickenberg recalled a master mechanic and friend. “Soon after coming to work for Shelburne in 1991, I was assigned to Shelburne’s fleet of cruisers and then I met Mike. I was and am still amazed at his ability to fix anything that comes his way. His knowledge has saved the town a great deal of time and money. When you have a fleet of vehicles that run 24/7, breakdowns are going to occur. Having someone that can deal with, and fix the problem at a minute’s notice is invaluable. He cannot be replaced. Working close with Mike has developed a friendship that will last long after his departure.”

Lieutenant Al Fortin of the Police Department shared this: “Mike is a friend and work colleague that goes over and above. One example was I was doing truck enforcement with the Department of Motor Vehicles in the Guilford, Vermont rest area, when we had some issues with the vehicles we were using. I contacted Mike Gill over the phone at 6 a.m. and he was able to diagnose the problem. He did not stop there as he also made arrangements for us to pick up the part that we needed at an auto store in downtown Brattleboro.”

Longtime Shelburne Rescue Chief Linda Goodrich recalled Mike’s expertise: “Over the years Mike has been a tremendous help to rescue. He has donated his time to be on the ambulance committees for the last two ambulances that have been designed and purchased. Not only does Mike do the regular maintenance for our two OSAGE ambulances, the company was so impressed with is ability they authorized him to do all the maintenance repairs that OSAGE would normally send a representative to complete. I have personally called Mike, even during off hours when he is not working for questions on what rescue should do for simple questions on lights or some major issue. Sometimes he helped us fix things just by sending him a picture of the dashboard showing a trouble light. Mike has saved our department thousands of repair dollars. Everyone at Rescue will truly miss Mike.”

Shelburne Deputy Fire Chief John Goodrich said this: “As an officer of the Fire Department and working with fire apparatus and maintenance of equipment I have worked closely with Mike for the past decade. Mike has a skill set like no other. Not only is he a great mechanic he holds many certifications in various areas such as our pumps and most recently the compressed air foam systems that are now such as important and integral part of our apparatus. Mike has personally taught me so much as I have worked closely with him in fixing many issues.”

Mike has also served Charlotte, the community where he lives. Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Chris Davis echoed the feelings of Mike’s Shelburne coworkers: “Mike has served the Charlotte Fire Department for over 40 years as assistant chief, captain, lieutenant and is still their engineer. His knowledge is so vast and he sticks with a problem until it is fixed right. He has been an invaluable resource to emergency services in both Charlotte and Shelburne and was available all times of the day and night even in below-zero weather.”

At a luncheon in honor of Mike’s retirement, Shelburne Town Manager Joe Colangelo put it simply: “Mike is a man who cannot be replaced due to his vast knowledge and expertise.”

Of course, as Town Treasurer and former Town Clerk, I have Mike Gill stories, too. I remember once having a recording stamp used in the clerk’s office that no one could fix. I called Mike who was able to fix it quickly and saved several hundred dollars. The town budget’s line items for maintenance, highway, fire and rescue will increase significantly in the upcoming year as much of the work Mike has done will have to be sent out to other facilities.

Mike owns an airplane and has a love of flying it. When a new fire truck or an ambulance was in another part of the country being equipped and needed inspection by members of those departments, Mike would volunteer to fly them to the site to inspect it, saving the Town of Shelburne time and money.

What is next for Mike in his retirement? He is taking his camper and heading south to Florida and no doubt there will be an airport and plane nearby.

Colleen Haag is Shelburne’s town treasurer and formerly Shelburne’s town clerk.